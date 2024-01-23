Timeless songs to remember Nayak Raj Razzak

If he were with us today, it would mark the celebration of Nayak Raj Razzak's 82nd birth anniversary. The versatile actor did not just take Bangladeshi cinemas to a different height, but his contributions to the film industry were tremendous.

The songs from Razzak featurette films are still popular. Through his works, he is still alive in the hearts of the audience. Let's revisit the golden memories of Razzak, through the songs of his films.

Shudhu Gaan Geye Porichoy

The track is from the romantic film "Abujh Mon", which was a hit film of 1972. The Kazi Zahir directorial project featured the much-loved on-screen pair Razzak and Shabana. Sabina Yasmin lent her voice to the track that is still loved by many.

Gaaneri Khatay Shorolipi Likhe

This evergreen track has been picturised in the film "Shorolipi" featuring Babita and Razzak. The 1971 film has been directed by Nazrul Islam.

Onek Shadher Moyna Amar

This timeless track is from the film "Moina Moti", released in the pre–Liberation War era in 1969. Featuring Razzak and Kabori, the hit on-screen pair, the film has been directed by Kazi Zahir. Eminent singer Bashir Ahmed voiced for the track.

Aynate Oi Mukh Dekhbe Jokhon

While Razzak's short film "Nacher Putul" may not be widely remembered, its standout song is certainly unforgettable. The actor's impressive lip sync performance in the film elevated the popularity of this particular song. Shobnom co-starred alongside Razzak in the 1971 film directed by Ashok Ghosh.

Chokh Je Moner Kotha Bole

It is rare to find anyone even at this time who never listened to this song. Screening the song with Razzak and Shuchanda, this track is from the 1970 film "Je Aguney Puri" directed by Amir Hossain. The song has been sung by Khondokar Nurul Alam.

Geetimoy Shei Din Chirodin

Shabana and Razzak featured in the romantic song from the 1972 film "Chhondo Hariye Gelo", directed by SM Shafi. Sabina Yasmin voiced the melodious track which is still considered as one of the best tracks from the golden era of cinema.

Ami Nijer Mone Nijei Jeno Gopone Dhora Porechhi

Khandakar Faruk Ahmed's voice complemented the actor so much that the song was a massive hit. This song is from the Suvash Datta directorial film "Abirvab" (1968), which featured Razzak and Kabori.

Hoi Hoi Rongila

Yet another Razzak-Kabori pair that gave the audience yet another favourite track. The song is from the popular film "Rongbaz", directed by Zahirul Haque. It was released in 1973.

Tumi Ki Dekhechho Kobhu

Who is not familiar with this popular track? It is from the film "Etotuku Asha" (1968), directed by Narayan Ghosh. Although the actor was not picturised in this particular track, it is known for being part of a film starring Razzak. It is still a timely track which has been voiced by Abdul Jabbar.

Master Shab Ami Naam Dostogot Shikhte Chai

Subir Nandi and Sabina Yasmin voiced this track from the 1978 film "Ashikkhito". Directed by Azizur Rahman, the song was widely appreciated and loved by people living in rural areas, particularly the daily wage earners. Another track from this film, "Ami Ek Paharadar" was also popular.