Bubly seeks blessings for 'Pulsirat'

Renowned for her consistent appearances on the big screen, actor Shobnom Bubly continues to move forward amidst the complexities of her personal life. The multi-talented artiste has been actively engaged in a multitude of film projects, shaping her presence in the industry.

Currently, Bubly is working on "Maya: The Love", a film directed by Jasim Uddin Jakir and featuring Ziaul Roshan as the lead actor.

Despite her busy schedule, she recently announced her involvement in a new movie titled "Pulsirat", through her social media handle on Saturday (23rd December). Produced by Mir Zahid Hasan, Rakhal Sobuj will direct the film.

Expressing her anticipation for the project, Bubly shared, "My new film 'Pulsirat' is coming. I request everyone to pray for me."

However, the details about the cast alongside Bubly remain undisclosed as of now. The production team has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the project.

Bubly's recent appearances on the silver screen during the Eid al-Adha featured her in the films "Prohelika" directed by Chayanika Chowdhury, and "Casino" directed by Saikat Nasir. Both movies received mixed responses from the audience.

Apart from "Maya," Bubly has also been associated with several other films like "Deyaler Desh," "Tumi Jekhane Ami Sekhane," and "Khela Hobe."