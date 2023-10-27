Bollywood film worth 15 crores outperforms ‘Pathaan’, 'RRR' and 'Jawan'

Predicting box office outcomes can be a challenging task, as a highly promoted movie can sometimes underperform, while a film with little to no publicity can turn out to be a commercial success. One such example is the record made by the 2017 film, "Secret Superstar", directed by Advait Chandan.

According to DNA India, the general audience did not have much of a reason to be interested in a film devoid of any major star as a part of the cast. Aamir Khan only made a special appearance in "Secret Superstar" for a brief period along with being the producer of it.

"Secret Superstar" was also produced within a budget of just Rs 15 crore and to everyone's surprise, it raked in a whopping Rs 50 crore at the box office. The real astonishing accomplishment of the film however remains elsewhere.

It's common knowledge that Indian movies enjoy popularity in China. However, the extent of the Chinese audience's affection for Aamir Khan's movies became evident only with the release of "Dangal".

"Secret Superstar" performed exceptionally well in China too and received a tremendous response outside India altogether. It managed to earn a staggering Rs 800 crore from international markets.

This film worth Rs 15 crore holds the second position on the list of highest-grossing Indian films abroad, with "Dangal" reportedly occupying the top spot. The current blockbuster hits like "Pathaan", "Baahubali 2", "Jawan", "RRR" and even "KGF 2" could not break the record set by "Secret Superstar".