Mon Oct 21, 2024 05:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 05:42 PM

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ to premiere in Bangladesh alongside Bollywood release
Photo: Collected

Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" will hit theatres in Bangladesh on the same day as its Bollywood release, under the South Asian Free Trade Area (Safta) agreement.

Alongside Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, among others.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Zahid Hasan Abhi of Abhi Kathachitra confirmed to The Daily Star that the film will arrive in Bangladesh through a trade exchange for the local film "Raat Jaga Phool".

Abhi also noted that the import process is in full compliance with government regulations, with approval from the ministry expected by the end of the week.

Addressing rumours about Indian films no longer being imported due to recent political changes, Abhi clarified that films, like other goods, are governed by trade rules. He emphasised that with big-budget Bangladeshi films mainly releasing during Eid, Indian films help keep theatres operational year-round.

 

