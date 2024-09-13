Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri pair up for Vishal Bhardwaj’s new film

Acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj is set to reunite with Shahid Kapoor for an upcoming film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The project marks yet another collaboration between the celebrated filmmaker and actor, following their iconic films like "Kaminey" and "Haider", which were both praised for their gripping narratives and powerful performances.

This time, Shahid will be sharing the screen with rising star Triptii Dimri, in what will be their first on-screen collaboration. Expressing his enthusiasm for the film, Shahid took to Instagram Stories today, writing, "Super pumped for this one. Can't wait to begin… Vishal Bhardwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala, Triptii Dimri."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also shared his excitement on social media platforms, posting, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! Delighted to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the NGE Family!"

Fans have eagerly welcomed the news, especially those who have admired Shahid's previous collaborations with Bhardwaj. Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions, with one user on X commenting, "We are super duper excited," while another wrote, "Cannot wait to watch this movie."

Shahid Kapoor's latest film, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" (2024), saw him take on the role of a scientist who falls in love with a female robot, played by Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in "Bad Newz" and has wrapped up filming for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", set to release on November 1.