TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:25 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 01:32 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Benedict Cumberbatch criticises Hollywood’s environmental impact

Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:25 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 01:32 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:25 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 01:32 PM
Benedict Cumberbatch criticises Hollywood’s environmental impact
Photo: Collected

Acclaimed actor Benedict Cumberbatch has taken aim at Hollywood for its lack of sustainability, calling the entertainment industry "grossly wasteful" and urging significant changes in how productions manage resources.

In a recent episode of the "Ruthie's Table 4" podcast, the "Doctor Strange" star reflected on the excessive consumption he witnessed while working on major sets, particularly during his physical transformation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"You think about the sets that aren't reused, the transportation, the lighting, the food — the sheer wattage to maintain fake daylight indoors is massive," said Cumberbatch. "It's no wonder actors get labelled hypocrites when they speak out about climate issues."

The actor pointed out the irony of receiving elite treatment on set, including personal chefs and tailored diets, while acknowledging the wastefulness of that process. For his superhero role, Cumberbatch had to eat five high-calorie meals daily, which he admitted felt morally troubling. 

"It's horrific eating beyond your appetite," he said. "I'd think, 'What am I doing? This could feed a family.'"

Now stepping into more behind-the-scenes roles, Cumberbatch shared that he is actively promoting greener practices as a producer — including reducing single-use plastics and encouraging sustainability on his sets.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ will bring Peter Parker back to his roots
Read more

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ will bring Peter Parker back to his roots

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, "The Roses", a dark comedy based on Warren Adler's novel "The War of the Roses". Co-starring Olivia Colman, the film revisits the story of a toxic marriage unravelling into chaos, previously adapted into a 1989 cult classic.

Related topic:
Benedict CumberbatchHollywood wasteSustainabilityDoctor Strangeenvironmental awareness
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Spider-Man

Steve Ditko, Spider-Man co-creator, dies at age 90

7y ago
Benedict Cumberbatch

Cumberbatch gets third BAFTA nod for Sherlock

10y ago
Rent, lend, buy and repeat: Embracing circular fashion with Karama Kabir

Rent, lend, buy and repeat: Embracing circular fashion with Karama Kabir

1y ago

'Doctor Strange': First teaser introduces Magic Side of Marvel Universe

9y ago
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to lead ‘The War of the Roses’ remake

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to lead ‘The War of the Roses’ remake

1y ago
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৩৩১

আক্রান্তদের মধ্যে ২৫৬ জনই ঢাকার বাইরের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে বৈঠকে ১৪ রাজনৈতিক দল-জোট

১৯ মিনিট আগে