Benedict Cumberbatch criticises Hollywood’s environmental impact

Acclaimed actor Benedict Cumberbatch has taken aim at Hollywood for its lack of sustainability, calling the entertainment industry "grossly wasteful" and urging significant changes in how productions manage resources.

In a recent episode of the "Ruthie's Table 4" podcast, the "Doctor Strange" star reflected on the excessive consumption he witnessed while working on major sets, particularly during his physical transformation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"You think about the sets that aren't reused, the transportation, the lighting, the food — the sheer wattage to maintain fake daylight indoors is massive," said Cumberbatch. "It's no wonder actors get labelled hypocrites when they speak out about climate issues."

The actor pointed out the irony of receiving elite treatment on set, including personal chefs and tailored diets, while acknowledging the wastefulness of that process. For his superhero role, Cumberbatch had to eat five high-calorie meals daily, which he admitted felt morally troubling.

"It's horrific eating beyond your appetite," he said. "I'd think, 'What am I doing? This could feed a family.'"

Now stepping into more behind-the-scenes roles, Cumberbatch shared that he is actively promoting greener practices as a producer — including reducing single-use plastics and encouraging sustainability on his sets.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, "The Roses", a dark comedy based on Warren Adler's novel "The War of the Roses". Co-starring Olivia Colman, the film revisits the story of a toxic marriage unravelling into chaos, previously adapted into a 1989 cult classic.