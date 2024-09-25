Bangladeshi film ‘Latika’ to compete at major film fests in London and Baku

Samsul Islam Shopon's documentary "Latika" continues to break boundaries, representing Bangladesh on the global stage.

Following successful screenings at prestigious festivals such as Switzerland's Visions du Réel, the WOW-Wales One World Film Festival, the Moscow International Documentary Film Festival, and the Chittagong International Documentary Film Festival, "Latika" is set to compete in two more major international festivals this fall.

The film, which explores the life of a struggling family from Bangladesh's Malo community, has captivated audiences with its intimate portrayal of survival, tradition, and resilience.

Next, "Latika" will compete in the main competition at the Animal Nature Future Film Festival in London on September 27. Shortly after, it will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in the non-main competition section of the DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, starting October 1.

At the heart of "Latika" is the story of a woman from the Malo community who, along with her husband Shyam Biswas, confronts the harsh realities of life on the banks of the Chitra River in Narail, Bangladesh.

Shyam fishes using a unique yet traditional method—trained otters assist in catching fish. The couple's daily struggles, raising two children and managing three pairs of otters, are brought to life with raw honesty in this poignant documentary.

Shopon, the filmmaker, is thrilled that "Latika" has received international recognition. Speaking about the festival selections, he said, "As the only Bangladeshi filmmaker selected for these prestigious events, it's an incredible honour to showcase our culture and stories to the world. It's time the world saw the depth of stories that come from our communities."

The film's inclusion in the Animal Nature Future Film Festival is particularly significant. Alongside "Latika", the festival will feature the Chinese documentary "Defenders of the Hidden" in a special biodiversity screening segment, drawing attention to critical environmental issues worldwide.

The screening promises to be a high-profile event, with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ted Giffords and BBC Natural History Unit Producer Peter Venn as special guests. This focus on biodiversity highlights the global relevance of stories like "Latika", where human lives and nature are intricately connected.

Shopon's commitment to highlighting marginalised communities and their traditional ways of life has made "Latika" a standout in the documentary world.

"This isn't just a story about one family," he said. "It's a window into a disappearing way of life, into the struggles of people whose livelihoods are directly tied to the natural world. Through their story, we're challenged to think about sustainability, biodiversity, and our dependence on nature for survival."

"Latika" has already proven its ability to resonate with audiences across cultures and borders, and its journey is far from over. The director hopes that the upcoming screenings in London and Baku will continue to inspire important conversations about environmental preservation and cultural heritage.

