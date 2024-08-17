Bangladeshi film 'Latika' to compete at Moscow Int'l Documentary Film Festival

Film "Latika" from Bangladesh has been selected for the short film competition at one of Russia's major festivals, the Moscow International Documentary Film Festival.

Samsul Islam Shopon, the director and producer of "Latika", confirmed the exciting news to Bangla Tribune, and the film's selection was officially announced on the festival's website. It is scheduled to be showcased at the festival on the evening of September 8.

The film portrays the poignant story of a resilient woman called Latika and her family from the traditional Malo community, residing along the Chitra River in Bangladesh's Narail district. Her husband, Shyam Biswas, is a fisherman who employs otters to catch fish. The film intimately explores their daily struggles with their two children and three pairs of otters.

The festival, set to run from September 5 to 15, will present films from diverse countries, including Brazil, Chile, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Italy, Kurdistan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Russia, Spain, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates.

This year, "Latika" has earned a prestigious place at the 55th Visions du Réel International Film Festival's film market in Switzerland. It has also been featured at the 23rd WOW-Wales One World Film Festival in England, the London DV Film Festival, and the Chittagong International Documentary Film Festival.