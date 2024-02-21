Badhan selected as jury at Bengaluru International Film Festival

Azmeri Haque Badhan has been invited to serve on the official jury of the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival organised by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Govt. of Karnataka.

The actress is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru on February 28 and will be back in Bangladesh on March 8.

Reflecting on her upcoming journey, she shared, "Ever since 'Rehana Maryam Noor,' I have always wanted to participate in international film festivals due to the wonderful atmosphere they offer. Having missed that ambiance, I am thrilled to announce that I've been granted the incredible opportunity to become a jury member of this prestigious festival."

The festival will be held from February 29 February to March 7 in Bangalore, India. Showcasing over 200 films from all over the world in more than 15 sections.

Badhan will be there along with Nina Kochelyaeva from Russia, Rosanna Alonso from Spain, Cary Sawhney from the UK, and Sitharam from India, as jury members. They will judge the best of the Asian cinema competition section of the festival.

The festival also has competitions for Indian cinema and Kannada cinema sections. Besides the official jury, this FIAPF-accredited film festival also has the FIPRESCI International Critics Jury and NETPAC Jury.