TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Feb 21, 2024 04:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 04:42 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Badhan selected as jury at Bengaluru International Film Festival

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Feb 21, 2024 04:22 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 04:42 PM
Badhan selected as jury at Bengaluru Internation Film Festival
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Azmeri Haque Badhan has been invited to serve on the official jury of the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival organised by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Govt. of Karnataka.

The actress is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru on February 28 and will be back in Bangladesh on March 8.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Reflecting on her upcoming journey, she shared, "Ever since 'Rehana Maryam Noor,' I have always wanted to participate in international film festivals due to the wonderful atmosphere they offer. Having missed that ambiance, I am thrilled to announce that I've been granted the incredible opportunity to become a jury member of this prestigious festival."

Bangladeshi sensation Badhon makes Bollywood debut today
Read more

Badhan makes Bollywood debut today

The festival will be held from February 29 February to March 7 in Bangalore, India. Showcasing over 200 films from all over the world in more than 15 sections.

Badhan will be there along with Nina Kochelyaeva from Russia, Rosanna Alonso from Spain, Cary Sawhney from the UK, and Sitharam from India, as jury members. They will judge the best of the Asian cinema competition section of the festival.

The festival also has competitions for Indian cinema and Kannada cinema sections. Besides the official jury, this FIAPF-accredited film festival also has the FIPRESCI International Critics Jury and NETPAC Jury.

Related topic:
azmeri Haque badhanBengaluru International Film Festivaljury
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apple patent case: Wisconsin university wins huge damages

Eid Day 2: What your favourite stars are up to

Eid Day 2: What your favourite stars are up to

Bangladeshi entertainment stars shine in 2023

Badhan breaks barriers

Badhan breaks barriers

Badhan along with core team

Don’t want people saying women-led projects don’t sell: Badhan

|বাংলাদেশ

‘সমালোচনা করাটা সীমিত ও প্রশংসা করাটা অনেক বাড়াতে হবে’

‘সিটি করপোরেশনের কাজ সম্পর্কে নাগরিকের পক্ষ থেকে সমালোচনা করলে যদি ফৌজিদারি মামলার শিকার হতে হয়, তাহলে এর একটাই উপসংহার আছে যে কোনো কর্তৃপক্ষের সমালোচনা করা যাবে না। সমালোচনা করলে ফৌজদারি মামলার...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক আমানতকে অগ্রাধিকার শেয়ারে পরিণত করবে পদ্মা ব্যাংক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X