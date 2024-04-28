‘Baby Reindeer’: The unconventional show people can’t stop talking about

Netflix's latest dark comedy, "Baby Reindeer", has taken viewers by surprise! Shrouded in a cloak of humour, it tackles complex themes of trauma, mental health, and the haunting shadows of the past. The brainchild of comedian Richard Gadd, the show boasts powerful performances and a unique narrative.

The show follows Donny, played by Gadd himself, a rising stand-up comedian facing the nightmarish reality of a stalker. The show starts with a deceptively straightforward premise– a comedian dealing with a stalker– but takes a dark turn, revealing a deeper story about facing one's past. It is easy to judge Donny's behaviour and choices in the initial episodes.

However, as the narrative unfolds, it reveals that his questionable choices stem from a deeply traumatic experience. This trauma leaves Donny feeling like a puppet controlled by the ghosts from his past, a passenger in his own life with limited agency. Dehumanised and with a sense of worthlessness, his life becomes a downward spiral fueled by trauma-driven decision-making.

Donny serves as a case study for the show's thematic exploration. He experiences a sexual assault that impacts his sexual identity and leads him to engage in risky behaviours. His encounters with the manipulative and unhinged Martha raise a central question: Who is truly the victim, and who is the perpetrator? Donny grapples with this question for years, questioning his very identity, which ultimately contributes to his susceptibility to Martha's stalking. The show explores how individuals can become entrenched in cycles of pain, unwittingly seeking out situations that mirror past experiences.

"Baby Reindeer" plunges viewers into the chaos of Donny's life. His relentless pursuit of success leaves him vulnerable, exposed, and surprisingly naive to readily avoidable situations. Gadd's performance is the heart and soul of the show. He portrays Donny with a complex mix of vulnerability, frustration, and dark humour. While Donny can be unlikable at times, Gadd manages to evoke empathy for the character, showcasing the emotional toll of his situation.

The show explores his journey towards confronting the suppressed emotions at the root of his choices, a process curiously intertwined with his turbulent relationship with Martha. The crippling power of shame restrains Donny from seeking out help. By offering viewers a profound and introspective experience, the show compels us to examine our own approaches to navigating hardship and relationships. Furthermore, it raises thought-provoking questions about the lengths individuals are willing to go to in pursuit of success.

"Baby Reindeer" utilises an unconventional technique to portray the antagonist, Martha. Her consistently misspelt messages contribute significantly to the character's unsettling nature. This element becomes a central motif, emphasised through recurring appearances in opening/closing sequences and regular text exchanges. Jessica Gunning, as Martha Scott, delivers a chilling performance. She perfectly captures the character's instability and obsessive nature, making Martha both frightening and strangely sympathetic.

As the layers peel back, we can draw parallels to the themes of obsession and manipulation explored in Stephen King's book "Misery". "Baby Reindeer" stands out in the crowded streaming landscape for its genre-bending and unique narrative.

Nonetheless, it is, indeed, a challenging watch. The jarring shifts from humour to darkness might be off-putting for those expecting a traditional comedic experience. Moreover, the show tackles heavy themes like sexual abuse, trauma, and mental health. It doesn't shy away from graphic details, which some viewers might find upsetting or triggering.