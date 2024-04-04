Anya Taylor-Joy confirms secret marriage to Malcolm McRae in 2022

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed she secretly got married to her partner Malcolm McRae in New Orleans in 2022.

"The Queen's Gambit" star told fans she married her "best friend" at a ceremony on April Fools Day two years ago, reported BBC.

"The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," she wrote in an Instagram post. She shared pictures and videos from the vampire-themed ceremony, which featured "anatomically correct" cakes shaped like human hearts.

"Happy second (first) anniversary my love… you're the coolest," the actress wrote in the caption.

"NB yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes," she added, referring to a plate holding cakes shaped like real hearts in pools of apparently fake blood.

In the post, Taylor-Joy referred to herself as "the vampire Lestat" – a reference to the character from Anne Rice's novel "Interview with the Vampire", which is also set in New Orleans.

Model Cara Delevingne and photographer Sebastian Faena were amongst the guests, while Dior designed the wedding dress.

On Tuesday, actor and musician McRae also posted photos from the event on his own social media, writing: "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two-year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."

The couple hosted a larger wedding celebration for their friends in Venice last October. It had previously been speculated that this event was their wedding, but this is the first time the couple have revealed they actually got married in April 2022.

Since her breakthrough role in Netflix's chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" in 2020, Taylor-Joy has starred in "Last Night in Soho", "The Super Mario Bros Movie" and "Dune: Part Two", and next month will be seen in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga".