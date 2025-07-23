Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’ starring Bobby Deol to premiere at TIFF 2025

Bobby Deol's upcoming film "Bandar (Monkey in a Cage)", directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is set to have its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2025.

Inspired by true events, "Bandar" will be screened at TIFF, which runs from September 4 to 14 in Canada. Deol announced the news on Instagram, unveiling the film's poster and writing, "The story that should not have been told… but is the official selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025."

The film also features actress Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Fellow actors including Vikrant Massey and Chandan Roy Sanyal congratulated Bobby on the milestone.

Deol was last seen in "Daaku Maharaaj" and has a lineup of upcoming films including "Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1", "Alpha", and "Jana Nayagan".

Kashyap, known for films like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Dev D", last premiered "Kennedy" at Cannes 2023. "Bandar" continues his streak of dark, socially charged cinema.