Venice Film Fest to launch with global stars, acclaimed directors, and Oscar contenders

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival is set to open on August 27 with Paolo Sorrentino's "La Grazia", promising another high-powered edition packed with global stars, Oscar hopefuls, and heavyweight directors.

This year's competition features an impressive lineup of A-listers. Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Emma Stone, Dwayne Johnson, Adam Sandler, and Idris Elba are all attached to major premieres. Stone reunites with Yorgos Lanthimos for "Bugonia", an English-language remake of the Korean sci-fi comedy "Save the Green Planet!" Meanwhile, Clooney leads Noah Baumbach's latest, "Jay Kelly", playing a well-known actor navigating Europe alongside his longtime manager.

Also vying for the prestigious Golden Lion is Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein", with Oscar Isaac as the iconic doctor and Jacob Elordi as his creation. Chloé Zhao returns with "Hamnet", a fictional retelling of Shakespeare and his wife coping with the loss of their son. Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine" features Dwayne Johnson as MMA legend Mark Kerr, supported by Emily Blunt as his wife.

Further highlights from the main competition include Kathryn Bigelow's political thriller "A House of Dynamite", starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, and Jim Jarmusch's ensemble piece "Father Mother Sister Brother" with Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver. Other master auteurs bringing fresh work include Park Chan-wook ("No Other Choice"), László Nemes ("Orphan"), and François Ozon with a bold adaptation of Camus' "L'étranger."

One film already drawing attention is Kaouther Ben Hania's "The Voice of Hind Rajab", based on the real-life killing of a Palestinian girl and her relatives in Gaza under Israeli fire.

While not in competition, several major titles will also be screened. Julia Roberts will make her Venice debut in Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt", a tense #MeToo-era thriller set on a US university campus. Co-starring Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, the film was a joint selection between the director and Amazon MGM to screen out of competition.

Other anticipated premieres include Julian Schnabel's "In the Hand of Dante", starring Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Al Pacino and a cameo by Martin Scorsese, and Gus Van Sant's "Dead Man's Wire", featuring Bill Skarsgård and Colman Domingo.

The documentary selection, screened out of competition, is equally compelling. It features 15 titles, including Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus's "Cover-Up", a deep dive into the legacy of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.

Sofia Coppola will unveil "Marc by Sofia," a personal portrait of her longtime collaborator Marc Jacobs, while Werner Herzog returns with "Ghost Elephants", a documentary described as thrilling in scope. Both Herzog and actress Kim Novak will be honoured with lifetime achievement awards.

Oscar-winner Alexander Payne will chair the main competition jury, which includes Brazilian actor Fernanda Torres, and filmmakers Cristian Mungiu, Mohammad Rasoulof and Maura Delpero.

Venice has long been considered a launchpad for awards season. Past editions have helped propel films like "The Shape of Water", "Nomadland", and "Birdman" to Oscar glory. Last year's edition introduced "The Brutalist", which went on to win multiple Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody.

Filmmaker Mona Fastvold, co-writing again with Brady Corbet, brings "The Testament of Ann Lee", starring Amanda Seyfried, to this year's competition, a 70mm feature expected to spark discussion.

Following their Venice premieres, several key films, including "Hamnet", "Frankenstein", and "The Smashing Machine", are expected to head to the Toronto International Film Festival, continuing the fall awards circuit.

The festival is scheduled to run until September 6 on Venice's historic Lido, once again serving as cinema's most glamorous and influential late-summer showcase.