Anjan Dutt’s masterclass to be held in Dhaka

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival is set to commence next year on January 20. Despite being two months away, the nine-day film festival is already generating anticipation with organisers making several surprising announcements.

The festival authorities announced last week that famous Iranian director Majid Majidi and Chinese film Professor Dr Shi Chuan will conduct masterclasses at the upcoming film festival. It has now been disclosed that Anjan Dutt, the renowned musician, filmmaker, and actor from West Bengal, will also conduct a masterclass on January 27 at the festival.

This new information was announced on the official page of the Dhaka International Film Festival organised by Rainbow Film Society on Monday. Anjan Dutt's masterclass will be hosted by Bangladeshi film critic Bidhan Rebeiro at Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium, the main auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum.

Since 1992, Rainbow Film Society has been religiously organising this film festival under the motto of 'Aesthetic Films, Mindful Audience, Enlightened Society'. Approximately 250 films representing 75 countries are slated to be showcased across 10 categories during the upcoming 2024 festival.