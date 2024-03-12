Al Pacino to release ‘astonishingly revelatory’ memoir ‘Sonny Boy’

Al Pacino, the Oscar-winning actor, is set to release his memoir "Sonny Boy" this October. Published by Penguin Random House, the book unveils the life of a man unburdened by fear and secrecy.

The statement from the publisher emphasises the comprehensive exploration of Pacino's iconic roles, crucial collaborations, and significant relationships, along with delving into the complex marriage of creativity and commerce at the highest echelons.

"The golden thread woven throughout the book, however, is the essence of love and purpose," the statement continued. "While love may falter, and ambitions can face defeat – the very lights that brightly shine can also dim. Al Pacino, fortunate in falling deeply in love with his craft long before envisioning its earthly rewards, never wavered in that passion. This unwavering love has been the defining difference in his journey."

The memoir will delve into the childhood of the 83-year-old actor in New York, recounting his upbringing with a "fiercely loving but mentally unwell mother and her parents." It will explore his camaraderie with a group of young friends in the South Bronx and his experiences at New York's renowned High School of Performing Arts.

Subsequently, the narrative will unfold his involvement in the avant-garde theatre scene of the 1960s and '70s New York before catapulting into his breakthrough in the early '70s with films like "The Panic of Needle Park", "The Godfather", "The Godfather Part II", "Serpico", and "Dog Day Afternoon".

"I penned 'Sonny Boy' to articulate the experiences and challenges of my life," stated Pacino. "Reflecting on this journey and the doors acting has opened has been a deeply personal and revealing experience. My entire life feels like a moonshot, and I consider myself quite fortunate so far."

The memoir, a project years in the making, initially gained attention with a proposal at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. Penguin Random House secured the rights in a reported $5 million deal from CAA, a major Hollywood talent agency. Described as Pacino's version of "Born to Run", akin to Bruce Springsteen's acclaimed 2016 memoir, the book is anticipated to grapple with profound ideas about life, art, and mortality.

As reported by Page Six, Pacino's memoir was managed by the same team responsible for Will Smith's bestselling 2021 memoir, "Will", co-authored with Mark Manson, the author of "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck".

In recent interviews, Pacino has shared insights into the memoir process. "You get to that age, you start to do things like that. I stayed away from it, but I think I've got to sort of talk about certain things," he mentioned during a public chat at New York's 92nd Street Y in April 2023. "It's fine, I have kids and all, it'd be a good idea, and I'm working on it," he added, acknowledging his co-author's presence in the audience.

The actor, who has three adult children – a daughter, Julie, with his ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia with his ex Beverly D'Angelo – recently welcomed a newborn son, Roman, in June 2023, with his current girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah.

Although this marks Pacino's first memoir, it isn't the first literary venture for the "Scarface" star. In 2006, the actor engaged in "Al Pacino: In Conversation with Lawrence Grobel." This book chronicled 25 years of discussions between Pacino and journalist Lawrence Grobel, who has also authored similar works with Ava Gardner and producer Robert Evans.