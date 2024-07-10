Akshay Kumar to make cameo in 'Stree 2'

Akshay Kumar is set to thrill fans with his special appearance in the horror-comedy film "Stree 2", releasing on August 15. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, with Kumar making a cameo that promises to elevate key scenes with his renowned comedic timing.

An insider confirmed, "Yes, it's true. Akshay has a cameo in 'Stree 2'. His impeccable comedy timing is expected to enhance the film's key scenes."

The internet is abuzz with excitement about Kumar's role, though specific details remain under wraps. Adding to the anticipation, the teaser reveals special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan as "Bhediya". Several new faces also make brief appearances, their roles yet to be disclosed.

"Stree 2", a sequel to the 2018 hit and the fifth instalment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Video of Stree 2 Teaser | Shraddha K | Rajkummar R | Pankaj T | Dinesh V | Amar K | 15th August 2024

The teaser for "Stree 2", released on June 26, presents a series of chilling moments with Shraddha Kapoor's character, a power-hungry witch, and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky. Flora Saini's vengeful spirit once again haunts Chanderi, and Tamannaah Bhatia's role as a dancer adds to the intrigue. The village men, determined to end Stree's terror, team up to hunt her down.

The teaser highlights the chemistry between Rajkummar and Shraddha, culminating in a tense scene where Vicky is attacked by a ghost. Maddock Films teased the film's release, stating, "This time there will be terror in Chanderi on the day of independence! The legend returns this Independence Day on August 15."

"Stree 2" builds on the premise of the original 2018 horror comedy, set in a small town plagued by an evil spirit named Stree, who abducts men during the festive season. The film, penned by Niren Bhatt and produced by Vijan and Jio Studios, promises to be a gripping sequel.