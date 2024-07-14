‘Ai is scary’: Aishwarya-Salman’s ‘viral’ photo is fake

It’s evident that the image of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai together is morphed. Currently, the former couple is still not on friendly terms.

The wedding pictures of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been trending across social media. However, one image that went viral was a picture of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Many people started commenting that they wanted a "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" sequel after the picture surfaced online.

The picture became viral within minutes, leading fans to believe that the former couple had reconciled. Rumors were further fueled by Aishwarya's solo arrival with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and her absence from photos with the entire Bachchan family.

One person shared the edited photo with the caption, "Aishwarya didn't arrive with the Bachchan family, and now she's pictured with Salman bhai. This is my multiverse of madness."

However, after verification, it was revealed that the picture was AI-generated. In the fan-made photo, Aishwarya Rai is seen holding Salman's hand and posing for the camera. The original picture, however, featured only Salman and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Someone had edited the photo to place Aishwarya next to Salman.

In reality, Aishwarya was posing with her daughter at the venue. Her attire and pose in those pictures matched those seen in the viral photo. A collage of the original photos of the two actors seen together in the viral photo can be found below.

Photo: Collected

According to India Today, their investigation of media footage from July 12 confirmed that Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan attended the event at different times. Salman Khan arrived with his sister Arpita, while Aishwarya came with her daughter. The footage clearly shows that the actors did not share the same space at any time during the entrance where the viral photo was supposedly taken.

It's evident that the image of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai together is morphed. Currently, the former couple is still not on friendly terms.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's love story began in the late '90s and was marked by a tumultuous romance with highs and lows, ultimately culminating in a bitter breakup. Their past relationship continues to intrigue fans and the media, making their appearances at events a subject of ongoing fascination. Photoshopped and edited images of them often circulate widely on the internet, reflecting the enduring interest in their history together.

Salman and Aishwarya have been seen together at several awards ceremonies and Bollywood weddings in the past, so their presence at the same event is not unprecedented.