Ahmed Shabbir Romeo returns to screen with ‘Garments Bondho’

After a long hiatus, journalist-turned-actor Ahmed Shabbir Romeo is set to return to the screen in the role of a labour leader in the telefilm "Garments Bondho", scheduled to air on Channel i on Friday, August 29, at 3 pm.

Romeo, who had been undergoing treatment for a serious illness for the past year, said the project carries deep social relevance.

"This telefilm is based on contemporary realities and portrays the story of inequality between owners and workers. I have tried to embody the character of a labour leader, and I hope the audience will appreciate it," he stated.

Director Kamrul Hasan Fuad praised Romeo's commitment despite health struggles.

"For this telefilm, I needed someone older to play the labour leader. I was worried about whether Romeo bhai could take on the role given his illness; but despite his poor health, he performed brilliantly and brought the character to life. The audience will understand this once they watch the telefilm," Fuad said.

The telefilm's tagline — "When the factory gates close, it's not just the machines that stop. Thousands of dreams come to a halt, countless families are shattered" — reflects its central theme.

Alongside Romeo, the cast includes Abdun Noor Sajal, Jannatun Noor (Mim), Tariquzzaman Tapon, Siam Nasir, Naysa Hasan Saybin, Zakir Rubel, Jihad Hasan Saybin, Salauddin, Jummon, Shamim Reza, Badsha, and Rasel Ahmed.

"Garments Bondho" was written, directed, edited, and color-graded by Kamrul Hasan Fuad, produced under K.H.F Production for Channel i.