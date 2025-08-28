Radiohead’s ‘Let Down’ re-enters Billboard Hot 100, 28 years after release

For the first time in 17 years, Radiohead has returned to the Billboard Hot 100 — not through fresh material, but with a classic. Their 1997 "OK Computer" track "Let Down" makes its chart debut at the 91st spot on the August 30, 2025 ranking, nearly three decades after it was originally released.

This milestone makes "Let Down" the band's fourth career entry, following "Creep" (1993), "High and Dry" (1996) and "Nude" (2008). Unlike those earlier hits, which were driven by radio play and digital sales, the song's resurgence stems almost entirely from streaming. According to Luminate, the track logged 5.2 million official US streams in the week of August 15–21, up four percent from the previous week.

While older songs frequently resurface on the charts due to viral moments, film placements or artiste tributes, "Let Down's" return stands out for its slow, steady growth. The song first re-emerged in 2022 after its use in "The Bear's" season one finale.

Still, it only recently gained real traction on TikTok, where it's now used to soundtrack everything from melancholy reflections to everyday dramas.

The track originally peaked at number 29 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in 1997. Its current rise mirrors a broader trend of legacy songs finding new audiences online, similar to Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" entering the Hot 100 for the first time earlier this month, or Nirvana's "Something in the Way" surging after its use in "The Batman" (2022).

For Radiohead, whose last Hot 100 appearance came in 2008 with "Nude", the chart return underscores their enduring influence. Nearly three decades later, "Let Down" continues to resonate with a generation confronting uncertainty — both online and off.