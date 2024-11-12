Afsana Mimi’s film wins top award at Hanoi Int’l Film Festival

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi actress and director Afsana Mimi's film project, "Red Lights Blue Angels", has won the Best Project Award at the 7th Haniff-Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam. 

 

Competing against seven other international entries in the Film Project Market category, Mimi's project stood out for its compelling storytelling and unique vision. 

The award was presented during the festival's closing ceremony on November 11, held at the historic Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi. 

Afsana Mimi's screenplay, co-written with the film's producer Tanveer Hossain, captivated the judges and earned her the top prize, marking another milestone in her illustrious career.

"Red Lights Blue Angels", titled "Laal Batir Neel Pori" in Bengali, had previously earned acclaim at the Dhaka International Film Festival earlier this year, where it won first place in the West Meets East Screenplay Lab segment.

Afsana Mimi, known for her versatile contributions to the Bangladeshi entertainment industry, continues to balance her acting career with her work as a director. 

Her latest directorial project, the web-film "Off the Mark", was recently released on the OTT platform iScreen.

