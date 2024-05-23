TV & Film
Afsana Mimi’s father passes away

Photo: Collected

Noted actress Afsana Mimi, a popular face of the '90s, has left an indelible mark on people's hearts with her natural performances. Today, the actress faced a personal tragedy as her father, Syed Fazlul Karim, passed away at 8:30am.

Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of Actors' Equity Bangladesh, confirmed the news to The Daily Star. He stated that Afsana Mimi's father had been suffering from age-related complications prior to his demise.

His Janaza will take place in Sector 14, Uttara. Afterward, his remains will be taken to Khulna, where he will be buried in the family graveyard.

Syed Fazlul Karim worked at the Water Development Board, while Mimi's mother, Shireen Afroze, was involved in the cultural sector. Afsana Mimi studied at Dhaka University.

No regrets in my acting career: Afsana Mimi

Mimi rose to prominence in 1990 with her role as Bokul in the BTV drama "Kothao Keu Nei". She further solidified her reputation through notable performances in films like "Nodir Naam Modhumoti", and "Chitra Nodir Pare". In 2023, she received her first National Award for her performance in "Paap Punno".

