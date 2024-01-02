Ador Azad set to appear in an action film next

Ador Azad is all set to appear in the upcoming action-thriller film titled "Leela".

Directed by Aalok Hasan, this action-packed film has been officially announced, via a 1:23 minute-long announcement teaser showcasing the actor in the lead role. The film's story and screenplay have been penned by Ferrari Farhad.

Confirming the news to The Daily Star, Ador Azad said, "I will be starting this new year with filming this movie which is of the kind of genre (action thriller) in which the audience would most like to see me. The storyline is masterful and I believe the audience will love it."

"The shooting for the film will commence shortly. Following that I will be acting in a few more movies and I will formally announce them later," added the actor.

The film is expected to hit the screens on the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and if that happens it will be competing with Raihan Rafi's directorial and superstar Shakib Khan starrer, "Toofan".

Another of his much-anticipated films, a romantic film titled "Nakphul" with popular actress Puja Chery, is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day (February 14) in 2024.