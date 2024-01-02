TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:49 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Ador Azad set to appear in an action film next

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:06 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:49 PM
Photos: Collected

Ador Azad is all set to appear in the upcoming action-thriller film titled "Leela". 

Directed by Aalok Hasan, this action-packed film has been officially announced, via a 1:23 minute-long announcement teaser showcasing the actor in the lead role. The film's story and screenplay have been penned by Ferrari Farhad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Confirming the news to The Daily Star, Ador Azad said, "I will be starting this new year with filming this movie which is of the kind of genre (action thriller) in which the audience would most like to see me. The storyline is masterful and I believe the audience will love it."

"The shooting for the film will commence shortly. Following that I will be acting in a few more movies and I will formally announce them later," added the actor.

The film is expected to hit the screens on the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and if that happens it will be competing with Raihan Rafi's directorial and superstar Shakib Khan starrer, "Toofan".

Shakib Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah
Read more

Shakib Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Another of his much-anticipated films, a romantic film titled "Nakphul" with popular actress Puja Chery, is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day (February 14) in 2024.

 

Related topic:
Ador AzadAalok HasanFilm LeelaShakib KhanRaihan RafiToofan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib Khan, Raihan Rafi conjure up a ‘Toofan’

Shakib Khan, Raihan Rafi conjure up a ‘Toofan’

3w ago
Raihan Rafi hints new movie with TM films

Raihan Rafi hints new movie with TM films

Shakib Khan arrives in Mumbai for 'Dorod’s' shooting

'Shurongo' ready to hit 29 halls in Kolkata

TM Films announces two new projects

TM Films announces two new projects

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ

মাঝনদীতে নোঙ্গর করে আছে ৪ ফেরি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রাজধানীর যেসব এলাকায় বুধবার ৫ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification