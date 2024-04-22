Actors Equity Bangladesh secures new home, launches support schemes

Actors Equity Bangladesh has recently marked its annual festival "Boishakhi Utsab 2024" with significant announcements and cultural celebrations at Savar's Lazz Polli Resort.

The day-long event, divided into an annual general meeting and a cultural celebration, drew numerous participants, including famed artistes Mamunur Rashid, Abul Hayat, and Jaya Ahsan, amongst others.

The festival, which took place on Saturday (April 20), began with actors and guests being transported from Dhaka via double-decker buses to the venue, where the organisation's annual achievements and future plans were disclosed. Ahsan Habib Nasim, the president of the guild, alongside General Secretary Rawnaq Hasan, shared the highlights of the past year and the organisation's vision for the future.

A milestone achievement discussed was the acquisition of a 3.5 katha plot in Aftabnagar, which the government granted to the organisation. This plot will be developed into a multifunctional facility, providing a base for welfare activities, including a recreational centre and a retirement home for ageing actors.

"For 53 years since independence, actors had no place of their own. This year, we have finally secured a location," remarked Rawnaq Hasan.

In terms of support, Nasim revealed ongoing and future initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives and careers of members. Notable amongst these is the continued provision of medical benefits in collaboration with various healthcare providers. Financial aid has been offered to many actors in need.

Moreover, a partnership with the retail chain Swapno will ensure monthly groceries for 20 veteran actors, further alleviating their living costs.

The organisation also plans to launch training programmes to boost the professional skills of artists and foster better relationships within the entertainment industry. Construction on the new plot is expected to commence soon, focusing on creating a nurturing and sustainable environment for the community.

The celebration also included performances by notable actors such as Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Nasir Uddin Khan, and honoured artists who had received national recognition, further highlighting the Guild's role in promoting artistic achievements.

