Actor Mukul Siraj hospitalised

Actor Mukul Siraj is currently being treated for heart disease at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Actress Urmila Kaur confirmed his hospitalisation, stating, "Mukul bhai was admitted to BSMMU last night."

The doctor mentioned, "Mukul bhai is relatively better now than before." Many of his colleagues and well-wishers took to social media to share the news of the actor's heart disease, extending their hopes for his swift recovery and good health.

Actor Mukul, celebrated for his versatile characters in plays, began his journey with stage plays.

With Gazi Rakayet as his mentor, Mukul's name was etched into television history when he first appeared in the serial "Rupantar", directed by Rakayet himself.

Notable dramas starring Mukul Siraj include, "Bhalobasha Kaare Koy", "Shukh Pakhi", "Tariq Ali Hadari", "Long March", "Mohaguru", and "Sidurer Chupkothar Golpo".

Additionally, he was featured in a movie titled "Raat Jaga Phool" directed by Mir Sabbir.