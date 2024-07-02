TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 2, 2024 11:23 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 11:43 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Actor Mukul Siraj hospitalised

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 2, 2024 11:23 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 11:43 AM
Actor Mukul Siraj hospitalised
Photo: Collected

Actor Mukul Siraj is currently being treated for heart disease at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Actress Urmila Kaur confirmed his hospitalisation, stating, "Mukul bhai was admitted to BSMMU last night."

The doctor mentioned, "Mukul bhai is relatively better now than before." Many of his colleagues and well-wishers took to social media to share the news of the actor's heart disease, extending their hopes for his swift recovery and good health.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Actor Mukul, celebrated for his versatile characters in plays, began his journey with stage plays.

With Gazi Rakayet as his mentor, Mukul's name was etched into television history when he first appeared in the serial "Rupantar", directed by Rakayet himself.

Notable dramas starring Mukul Siraj include, "Bhalobasha Kaare Koy", "Shukh Pakhi", "Tariq Ali Hadari", "Long March", "Mohaguru", and "Sidurer Chupkothar Golpo". 

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer
Read more

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

Additionally, he was featured in a movie titled "Raat Jaga Phool" directed by Mir Sabbir. 

Related topic:
Mukul Sirajheart diseaseBangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)Urmila KaurActor MukulRupantarGazi RakayetMir Sabbir
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Bomb-like object’ found at BSMMU

5y ago
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

‘Quader diagnosed with artery blockage; shifting abroad not possible now’

5y ago
Gonoshasthaya Kendra Logo

Gonoshasthaya Kendra gives 200 rapid testing kits to BSMMU

4y ago

It used to be a great hassle to buy cinema tickets on Eid day: Sabbir

8y ago
Supporting Brazil doesn't require disliking Argentina: Tasnia Farin

Supporting Brazil doesn't require disliking Argentina: Tasnia Farin

5d ago
|শিক্ষা

স্কুলে সামষ্টিক মূল্যায়ন: লিখিত অংশে ৬৫ শতাংশ, ব্যবহারিকে ৩৫

এসএসসির ফল প্রকাশে আর জিপিএ পদ্ধতি ব্যবহার করা হবে না।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীদের অস্বস্তির বছর

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification