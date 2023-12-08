Actor Junior Mehmood loses battle to cancer

Renowned actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood, breathed his last at the age of 67 at his residence, today in Mumbai, following a struggle with stomach cancer.

The actor's family officially announced his death in a statement to Indian media. The statement conveyed, "Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his home. He had been battling stomach cancer. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Husnain, son of the veteran actor shared, "We came to know about his fourth-stage stomach cancer only 18 days ago. We took him to Tata Memorial Hospital. The dean there told us that treatment and chemotherapy at this stage would be very painful. The hospital had suggested that we take care of him at home."

Junior Mehmood initiated his film journey as a child artiste in the movie "Mohabbat Zindagi Hai" in 1966. Subsequently, he was featured in films such as "Naunihal", "Caravan", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Mera Naam Joker", "Suhaag Raat", "Brahmachari", "Kati Patang", "Hare Raama Hare Krishna", "Geet Gaata Chal", "Imaandaar", "Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri", "Aaj Ka Arjun", "Gurudev", "Chhote Sarkar", and "Judaai".

Besides his brief stint in television with shows like "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and "Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka", he also ventured into producing and directing several Marathi films.

Naeem Sayyed was bestowed with the moniker Junior Mehmood by the late comedy legend Mehmood, following their collaboration in the 1968 film "Suhaag Raat".

Junior Mehmood is survived by his wife Lata and two sons. The actor's funeral will take place today at the Santa Cruz Cemetery in Mumbai.