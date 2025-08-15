Aamir Khan greets Dibya Joyti with warm wishes in Melbourne

Bangladeshi actor Dibya Joyti had an unexpected encounter with Bollywood star Aamir Khan on the streets of Melbourne, Australia. Introducing himself, Dibya spoke about his work with acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Known as "Mr Perfectionist", Aamir responded warmly—patting Dibya on the back and wishing him success.

Dibya and his twin brother Shoumya Joyti are among the most talked-about new-generation faces in the country's entertainment scene. Sons of playwright–actor Brindaban Das and actor Shahnaz Khushi, the twins have secured their place in the industry in a short time. Shoumya is currently receiving praise for his performance in the Eid release "Utshob", while Dibya has already drawn attention with his roles in "Mujib" and several other films and series.

Alongside acting, the brothers remain focused on their studies and are currently living in Melbourne with their parents. During the meeting, Dibya introduced himself as a Bangladeshi actor and mentioned his collaboration with Benegal—of whom Aamir has long been an admirer. Expressing pride, Aamir offered his best wishes to the young actor.

Shahnaz Khushi shared a photo of the moment on social media, showing Aamir in a black kurta and white pajama standing beside Dibya. Her caption read, "On a Melbourne street, Dibya's dream idol Aamir Khan! Meeting him, introducing himself as a Bangladeshi actor, and having a conversation." The post drew affectionate reactions from colleagues and fans, with actor Chanchal Chowdhury commenting, "Unbelievable."

In Khushi's words, "Such humility from a star like Aamir Khan towards an unfamiliar, relatively unknown artiste will surely be a valuable lesson for Dibya.".

Brindaban Das and Shahnaz Khushi have long been familiar faces in the theatre scene. Their twin sons grew up in a star-studded environment. Khushi has been in Australia since May, later joined by the entire family. Shoumya and Brindaban returned to Bangladesh for the film's release, before travelling back to Australia last month.