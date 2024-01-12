75th Primetime Emmys: Check out the nominees and hosts

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is finally ready to kick off on January 16 at 7:00am (local time) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Earlier, the star-studded show was scheduled to take place on September 18, last year. However, the programme was postponed due to SAG Aftra strikes by both writers and actors.

Anthony Anderson, a seven-time nominee for Lead Actor in a Comedy for his role in ABC's "Black-ish", is making his debut as the host of the Emmys. Interestingly, he brings ample hosting experience, having presided over the NAACP Image Awards on eight occasions.

The Primetime Emmy Awards also unveiled the initial lineup of presenters for the upcoming awards night. Amongst the first set of stars enlisted to present awards are notable Emmy-nominated individuals, including Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, Juno Temple, and Brett Goldstein.

Joining the presenters' lists are Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Hannah Waddingham, and Rob McElhenney. They will be accompanied by Jason Bateman, Dame Joan Collins, Jon Cryer, Charlie Day, Jodie Foster, Marla Gibbs, Jon Hamm, Glenn Howerton, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Holland Taylor, and Taylor Tomlinson.

As usual, HBO productions took center stage in the nominations when they were revealed back in July. The leading trio of nominees—"Succession" with 27, "The Last of Us" with 24, and "The White Lotus" with 23—all hailed from the channel.

"The Last of Us" gained a significant advantage in the overall tally by securing eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, held approximately a week before the main ceremony. The dystopian video game adaptation triumphed in categories such as Best Guest Actor and Guest Actress in a Drama for standout one-episode performances by Nick Offerman and Storm Reid. Additionally, it dominated in the technical spheres, clinching victories for Best Visual Effects and Best Prosthetic Makeup, particularly notable for its depiction of fungus-faced walking deads.

"The White Lotus" secured four trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, triumphing in categories recognising its music, casting, and hairstyling. "Succession" left the Creative Arts Emmys without any wins, but as the acclaimed series concluded with its fourth season, it remains a strong contender to dominate major categories on Tuesday. The show centered around a generationally dysfunctional family of the one percent, is likely still the frontrunner for Best Drama, a category it has claimed in two of the past three Emmys.

The acting categories are notably packed with its ensemble cast. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin are all vying for Best Actor in a Drama, while four additional male cast members from the show are nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Furthermore, Sarah Snook secured a nomination for Best Actress.

"The White Lotus" secured five nominees in the supporting actress category, a notable achievement that includes performances by Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

"The Last of Us", the dystopian video game adaptation could also emerge victorious in the Best Drama category. Its lead actors, Pascal and Bella Ramsey, are both nominated in their respective lead acting categories.

On the comedy front, "The Bear", recognised in comedy categories despite its dramatic elements, earned four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies and is nominated for 13 overall. Meanwhile, "Ted Lasso", a consistent favourite, took home two awards and led the comedy genre with 21 overall nominations for its final season. The Apple TV+ soccer series has been a darling of the Emmys since its debut, securing Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis in each of its first two seasons and is now nominated for a potential three-peat in both categories.

Here are the full list of nominees

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Outstanding Drama Series

"Andor"

"Better Caul Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

"Beef"

"Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fleishman Is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"

Theo James, "The White Lotus"

Matthew Mcfadyen, "Succession"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Joseph Lee, "Beef"

Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"

Young Mazino, "Beef"

Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Maria Bello, "Beef"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Juliette Lewis, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Directing for a Comedy Series

"Wow"— Bill Hader, "Barry"

"So Long, Farewell"— Declan Lowney, "Ted Lasso"

"Review"— Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

"Four Minutes"— Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Don't Touch My Hair"— Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms Pat Show"

"Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"— Tim Burton, "Wednesday"

Directing for a Drama Series

"Rix Road"— Benjamin Caron, "Andor"

"The Prick"— Dearbhla Walsh, "Bad Sisters"

"America Decides"— Andrij Parekh, "Succession"

"Connor's Wedding"— Mark Mylod, "Succession"

"Living+"— Lorene Scafaria, "Succession"

"Long, Long Time"— Peter Hoar, "The Last of Us"

"Arrivederci"— Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Directing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

"Figures of Light"— Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

"The Great Fabricator"— Jake Schreier, "Beef"

"Bad Meat"— Carl Franklin, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Silenced"— Paris Barclay, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Me-Time"— Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey"

Writing for a Comedy Series

"Wow"— Bill Hader, "Barry"

"Ineffective Assistance"— Mekki Leeper, "Jury Duty"

"I Know Who Did It"— John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky, "Only Murders in the Building"

"So Long, Farewell"— Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

"System"— Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

"Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play"— Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two"

Writing for a Drama Series

"One Way Out"— Beau Willimon, "Andor"

"The Prick"— Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, "Bad Sisters"

"Point and Shoot"— Gordon Smith, "Better Caul Saul"

"Saul Gone"— Peter Gould, "Better Call Saul"

"Connor's Wedding"— Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"

"Long, Long Time"— Craig Mazin, "The Last of Us"

"Arrivederci"— Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Writing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

"The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain"— Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

"Me-Time"— Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

"Stung"— Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"