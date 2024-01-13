'12th Fail' overtakes ‘Three Idiots’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ in IMDb ratings

In a significant development, the Bollywood film "12th Fail" has rapidly climbed the ranks on IMDb, surpassing not only the Indian cinema classic "Three Idiots" but also the globally acclaimed Hollywood film "Oppenheimer". The latest IMDb rankings showcase "12th Fail" at the 67th position, securing a remarkable rating of 9.3 with the support of over 630,000 votes from viewers worldwide.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "12th Fail" has outpaced "Three Idiots", now at the 86th position with a rating of 8.4. "Oppenheimer" another Hollywood hit, is positioned at 71st place with an identical 8.4 rating.

The compelling narrative of "12th Fail" revolves around the life struggles of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, resonating strongly with audiences, particularly in Bangladesh. The film's IMDb rating reflects its emotional impact and has amassed attention globally.

This achievement follows the trend set by the Indian film "Jai Bhim", which previously surpassed the Hollywood classic "The Shawshank Redemption" to claim the top spot on IMDb's list of the top 250 movies in 2021.

As "12th Fail" continues to gain traction in IMDb rankings, it raises anticipation about its lasting impact and whether it will maintain its popularity amongst global audiences. The film's emotional narrative and critical acclaim are expected to keep discussions alive in the coming days.