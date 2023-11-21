100 journalists protest, demand unconditional apology from Tanjin Tisha

Actress Tanjin Tisha has been given an ultimatum by the entertainment journalists for an unconditional apology. Today, a human chain protest was conducted where 100 journalists gathered in front of the SARK Fountain, at the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Following the actress's threat to Mazharul Islam Tamim, a journalist from Channel 24, and her unprofessional conduct towards a media worker, people from the entertainment department – working in newspapers, television, online portals, and radio, participated in the demonstration.

They conveyed their disapproval by participating in a human chain protest against actress Tanjin Tisha's improper treatment toward journalists. Additionally, they issued an ultimatum, demanding an unconditional apology within the next 24 hours.

The journalists who participated in the protest were, Tanvir Tareq, Mahmood Manjur, Manzur Kader Zia, Bulbul Ahmed Joy, Nazmul Alam Rana, Monirul Islam, Ahmed Tawqir, Nipu Barua, Golam Rabbani, Mahtab Hossain, Robiul Islam Jibon, Tareq Ananda, Aupurno Rubel, Anindo Mamun, Al Kachir, Fatema Kawser, Samia Siddiki Purnia, Rumpa Jahan, N I Bulbul, Muhib Hasan, Asif Alam Babu, Achintya Chayan, Faisal Rabbikin, Mahbubar Rahman Sumon, Bulbul Fahim, Ronju Sarkar, Moinul Islam, Sagor Chowdhury, and Muthun Al Mamun amongst others.

In the human chain, journalists discussed that Tanjin Tisha's unprofessional behaviour and threat toward a journalist are unacceptable. At the same time, the actress went to the DB office and made baseless allegations. Furthermore, they have asserted that if she fails to apologise, then journalists will abstain from covering news related to her.