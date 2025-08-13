‘Troubling Rain’ opens at AFD

Alliance Française de Dhaka is set to present "Troubling Rain", a captivating solo photography exhibition by noted photographer and educator Abir Abdullah. The exhibition will be inaugurated tomorrow, August 14, at 6pm at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi.

In this visually evocative series, Abir Abdullah captures the many faces of Dhaka's monsoon — a season celebrated in Bangla literature as a symbol of beauty and romance, yet equally associated with hardship and disruption. Through over two decades of dedicated practice, the artist reveals stories of resilience embedded in the city's everyday life.

From waterlogged streets and upturned umbrellas to crumbling infrastructure under relentless rain, each frame serves both as an intimate moment and a broader testament to the survival of one of the world's most densely populated cities.

Abir Abdullah currently serves as Photography Workshop Coordinator at Alliance Française de Dhaka. His journey began with foundational studies at the Bangladesh Photographic Institute, followed by advanced training in photojournalism at Pathshala. Throughout his distinguished career, he has contributed significantly to international workshops, documentary photography projects, and educational programmes.

Abdullah is a recipient of the prestigious Mother Jones International Fund for Documentary Photography and the Alexia Foundation Professional Grant. His work has been featured in leading international outlets including The New York Times, AsiaWeek, and TIME, and exhibited in cities such as London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Perpignan, Quebec, and Sharjah.

The exhibition will run from August 14 to 23, 2025. Visiting hours are from 3pm to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, located at 26 Mirpur Road, Dhanmondi.