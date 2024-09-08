‘Journey of Cosmos’: Masudur Rahman’s profound exploration of existence

Masudur Rahman's solo art exhibition, titled "Journey of Cosmos", is currently on display at Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi. It is a profound contemplation of the interconnection between humanity, nature, and the universe. The artist's work delves into the vastness and emptiness of the human mind, revealing how these elements impart sophisticated depth to creation, love, and life.

The exploration begins with the concept of the void, which he perceives as the central state of being. Unlike the traditional view of emptiness as a mere blank space, Rahman envisions it as a potent entity filled with infinite potential—a space where both form and formlessness coexist. His artworks thus examine this duality, which he believes is fundamental to life itself.

Through his work, Rahman presents a blend of tangible forms and abstract concepts, reflecting the intricate balance between these two states. This philosophical approach is reminiscent of ancient Eastern traditions, where the void is seen as the origin of all creation and a space where everything exists in its purest form. His paintings embody this concept, offering a visual representation of the dynamic interplay between existence and non-existence, form and emptiness.

Rahman's artistic style is characterised by a unique combination of figurative and abstract elements. He incorporates natural symbols such as rivers, trees, fields, and skies, grounding his work in a realistic domain while simultaneously evoking the intangible, mysterious, and cosmic. These natural elements are not mere aesthetical choices but are imbued with deeper significance, symbolising the flow of life and the interconnectedness of all things. In his landscapes, nature is not just a backdrop but an integral part of his narrative. The green of the forests represents vitality and the life force, while the horizon symbolises the meeting point between the known and the unknown, the finite and the infinite. His portrayal of human figures within these vast natural landscapes highlights his theme of interconnectedness.

Rather than depicting humans as dominant figures, he often presents them as small and seemingly insignificant compared to the grandeur of nature and the cosmos. This approach communicates the idea that human life is part of a larger universe. The human figures often blend into their surroundings, further emphasising the concept of unity and interconnectedness. This suggests that human identity is not separate from the natural world but intrinsically linked to it. The fusion of human and natural forms reflects the idea of the great self—a state of being where individual identity dissolves into universal consciousness, highlighting the unity of all existence.

Rahman uses both abstract and representational elements for multiple interpretations of his work. Viewers can engage with his art on a deeply personal level, relating it to their own experiences and inner worlds, or they can see it as a broader commentary on the human condition. This duality mirrors the very nature of existence, a continuous interplay between the tangible and the elusive, the real and the mysterious.

The aesthetic appeal of Rahman's work is marked by his use of colour, form, and texture. His palette, dominated by earthy tones and vibrant greens, creates a sense of harmony and balance in evoking the natural world he so deeply admires. The textures in his paintings, achieved through layered brushwork and varied techniques, add depth and movement, drawing viewers into the landscapes he creates. The sense of space in his work is vast yet intimate, reflecting his exploration of the infinite.

The artworks on display are not just a visual experience but an invitation to introspection and contemplation. His exploration of the vastness of the universe and the emptiness within the human mind provides a space for viewers to reflect, find solace, and reconnect with the deeper truths of existence. In a world increasingly dominated by materialism and disconnection, it serves as a vital reminder of the interconnectedness of all things and the enduring presence of the cosmic in the mundane. The exploration of form, void, and the natural world reaffirms the power of art to inspire, provoke thought, and connect us to the larger, ever-expanding universe.

The "Journey of Cosmos" art exhibition is open to all from 3pm to 8pm till September 14.