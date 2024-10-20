Theatre & Arts
Theatre Artists Association of Dhaka launched to secure artistes' rights

Photos: Collected

A new organisation, the Theatre Artists Association of Dhaka (TAAD), is about to make its debut, dedicated to realising the rights of theatre artistes. The founding members include prominent names like Azad Abul Kalam, Faiz Zaheer, Toufikul Islam Emon, Asadul Islam, Shamim Sagar, Kazi Roksana Ruma, Reza Arif, and Saif Suman.

The organisers of this initiative believe that while there are several associations formed by theatre groups in Bangladesh, there has never been a platform solely for the rights, interests, and professional development of individual theatre artistes. 

The struggles faced by theatre performers often differ depending on the region. Therefore, rather than a national approach, it's crucial for artistes to unite at a local level to secure their own rights. With this in mind, the founders aim to create a platform that represents theatre artists engaged in the performing arts within the capital.

The organisation has outlined clear objectives, including fostering relationships between those involved in active theatre—both on stage and behind the scenes—across Dhaka, working for their overall welfare, protecting their interests, and establishing a welfare fund to support members during times of financial hardship or illness. 

Other plans include creating a theatre club complete with café and library facilities, developing actionable strategies to establish theatre as a viable profession, and setting up a theatre complex. The association will also focus on enhancing the skills of theatre artists through workshops, seminars, and training sessions while building networks with both local and international theatre professionals.

Theatre Artists Association of DhakaAzad Abul KalamToufikul Islam EmonDhaka theatre community
