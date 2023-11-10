A stirring tale in ‘Aagunjatra’

In a tapestry woven with intrigue and human complexity, the play "Aagunjatra" by Indian playwright Mahesh Dattani, adapted and directed by Azad Abul Kalam, is set to command the spotlight at the Examination Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on November 10. Representing the 41st presentation by Prachyanat, this theatrical endeavour delves into the intricate lives of hijras, offering a poignant exploration led by the character Uma.

The plot revolves around Uma's investigation into the lives of hijras or transgender individuals. Her exploration leads her to the Kamla murder case, where Kamla, a hijra, has been killed, and Anarkali, another hijra, is serving a sentence in connection with the crime. Uma, being the spouse of a prison officer, establishes a connection with Anarkali, facilitating deeper insights into the hijra community.

Uma's research extends beyond academic boundaries, becoming intertwined with the daily lives of community members. The narrative delves into the intricate relationships and responsibilities that Uma forms within this community.

The play showcases performances by Shahed Ali, Sanjida Preeti, Sharmin Aktar Sharmee, Pradyut Kumar Ghosh, Farhad Hamid, Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Rocky Khan, Tanji Kun, Diana Marlin, Faisal Sadi, Ahmed Saki, Tamal, Rana Naved, and Uchchwas Talukdar.

The stage and lighting are meticulously crafted by Md Saiful Islam, with Rahul Anand composing the music, Snata Shahreen handling choreography, Tanjikun coordinating props, Afsan Anwar overseeing costume design, and Shahriar Shaon and Ripon Kumar Das Dhruv managing video production and projection.

Prachyanat advises the audience, particularly parents, not to bring children when attending the play.