Playwright Mannan Hira’s final play, 'Rongin Chorki', premieres today

In a poignant tribute to the late Mannan Hira's theatrical legacy, his final written play, "Rongin Chorki", is set to premiere today at 7:00pm in the National Drama Theatre at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Directed by Sajidur Rahman, this play marks the culmination of Mannan Hira's profound contributions to Bangladesh's dramatic arts.

Mannan Hira remained engrossed in theatre, television, and cinema, becoming an advocate for the voiceless and the underprivileged. With his departure, he leaves behind a legacy of numerous plays, both old and new, including the upcoming play "Rongin Chorki". This tale is theatre troupe Shunnon Repertory's third production.

The narrative of "Rongin Chorki" revolves around the struggles of a single mother and her daughter amid life's uncertainties. Her daughter's life follows a similar path, leading the girl to become an adopted child in the hands of a prominent figure in a foreign land. After 20 years, the daughter returns to Bangladesh in search of her mother – opening a Pandora's box of intertwined stories.

The dialogues in the play reflect the darkness that persists in various corners of the world for women, and the plot revolves around the girl's dialogues. Her statement, "Even if all the lights in the world are on, the darkness for women does not disappear," encapsulates the essence of the play. However, the Shunnon Repertory team believes that this darkness must be overcome.

Momena Chowdhury, Juel Mizan, Bilqis Meer, Mamun Al Firoz, Rafiul Roki, Taufiq Mesbah, and Sajidur Rahman form the cast of this impactful play. The Shunnon Repertory team, dedicated to upholding Mannan Hira's theatrical insights, aims to present a powerful performance that reflects the playwright's commitment to addressing societal issues.

Director Sajidur Rahman shared, "We deeply feel Mannan Hira's absence, and with this play, we honour his significant contributions to Bangladesh's theatrical landscape."

Apart from theatre, Mannan Hira was also known for his contributions to playwriting, especially in the field of political drama. His plays received acclaim nationally and internationally being showcased across Delhi, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Nepal, and many other countries. Born in 1956 in Sirajganj district, Mannan Hira pursued education at Rajshahi Government College and later studied at Dhaka University. He joined the Aranyak Natyadal in his early days, significantly influencing the theatre, television, and political drama landscape.

While Mannan Hira primarily focused on theatre, he maintained a close connection with other branches of the performing arts. His plays were centered around ordinary people and the rural population, emphasising their production and tools. Mannan Hira's plays were known for their impactful dialogues and thought-provoking content, addressing love and various social relationships intertwined with transparent political scenarios. His plays often broke through traditional societal norms and challenged political narratives, inspiring change. On December 23, 2020, Mannan Hira passed away, leaving behind a profound legacy in the world of drama.