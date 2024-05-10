Hamidur Rahman Cultural Center to host Calligraphy Workshop

Hamidur Rahman Cultural Center is all set to host a Calligraphy Workshop in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh. They made the announcement dedicated to art enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs alike.

The event, focused on Japanese calligraphy, will be held on May 17 from 10am to 3pm at the Hamidur Rahman Cultural Center, located in Zinzira, Keraniganj.

Satoko Azuma, an acclaimed Japanese calligraphy expert, will be conducting the workshop, offering attendees to explore various arenas of Japanese calligraphy art. The event will comprise five sessions, accommodating 20 participants each, with a duration of 30 minutes per session.

The workshop celebrates the elegance of Japanese calligraphy while striving to strengthen cultural connections between Japan and Bangladesh through the art of calligraphy.

This exclusive workshop with limited space presents a wonderful chance for calligraphers to delve into Japan's artistic traditions and indulge in a day of creative expression.

According to their press release, individuals interested in participating can secure a spot by registering early through calling +880-1301-563328.