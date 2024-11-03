‘CineGala 2024’: Melbourne’s NSU alumni revisit golden age of cinema

On October 26, Melbourne's Fitzroy Town Hall was transformed for "CineGala 2024," an event hosted by the Melbourne NSU Alumni Association. The gathering honoured the golden era of black-and-white cinema, with participating guests immersing themselves in the elegance of a 1960s-inspired theme.

The evening began with a tribute to Australia's Indigenous heritage and a performance of Bangladesh's national anthem. Hosted by Arif Sobhan, the programme featured nostalgic Bangladeshi classics performed by alumni, including Bobby and Anita Chowdhury and Tumpa, captivating the audience.

An unexpected flash mob dance brought extra excitement, while guests savoured a delightful Bangladeshi-Chinese dinner. The second half included a "CineDance" performance celebrating iconic songs from classic cinema, followed by popular Western hits from the '60s and '70s.

The night concluded with performances by renowned artiste Jon Kabir, who charmed the audience with his songs. The president of Melbourne NSUers, Mirza Asif Haider, expressed gratitude to attendees and sponsors, highlighting the hard work of the organising committee.

Founded in 2015, the Melbourne NSUers aim to foster community connections and create meaningful experiences. After a six-year hiatus, they were proud to host this successful gala, looking forward to more engaging activities in the future.