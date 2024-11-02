‘Peace Through Arts’: An artist’s path to tranquility

A versatile artist, SAM Showket Hossain, competent in landscapes, still lives, abstract paintings, line art, and floral paintings — all of which radiate undeniable charms — uses colors and subjects fanning out the peaceful essence of a Friday morning. His skills have the ability to draw the attention of artists and non-artists alike.

The art exhibition titled "Peace Through Arts", displaying Hossain's artwork was notably inaugurated at Gallery Chitrak yesterday. His passion for art strongly reflects in his landscape paintings adorning the walls of the gallery halls, even though the others, including sceneries from his home country and abroad, are delightful as well.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

The soothing beauty of riverine Bangladesh along with rural people and their boats, and the clear summer sky –all are sensitively portrayed in his paintings. The artist has travelled extensively, which experience he utilises to allow us to see unknown corners of the world through his eyes. Many of his landscape paintings feature the Sydney Harbor, Australia. His travel to Shantiniketan especially inspired him to paint non-realistic portraits of women.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Hossain loves to take photos to then paints them in his own lovely way. These paintings are not hyper-realistic, but rather subtle and tranquilizing. The hues used in his flower paintings are truly mesmerising. Certain paintings feature black backgrounds to enhance the impact of their subjects, with two pieces showcasing flowers that appear to be from another world. One ethereal painting captured the night sky of Srilanka with a huge moon and a small boat on the sea.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

The exhibition's inauguration was graced by artist and Professor Emeritus Rafiqun Nabi as the special guest. Distinguished guests included industrialist and former Bangladesh Law Association president Afzal Munir, along with renowned artists Biren Shome and Abdul Mannan. Justice Mirza Hussain Haider, a retired judge from the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, presided over the event.

SAM Showket Hossain completed his LL.M and LLB (Hons) from Dhaka University and qualified as an Advocate through the Bangladesh Bar Council in 1976. He holds multiple postgraduate qualifications, including an Executive MBA from Harvard University, USA. With experience in over 200 training programs across more than 50 countries, he has also held various management roles, including positions at prominent newspapers.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

The artist started drawing and painting during his school years, learning from renowned artists Zainul Abedin and Quamrul Hassan at Dhaka Art School between 1965 and 1968. He continued to learn under other distinguished artists. While at Dhaka University, he won the Champion Poster Competition and the Photography Competition in 1975.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

He participated in over 100 group and solo art exhibitions both in Bangladesh and abroad. "Peace Through Arts" marks his fourth solo exhibition, organised with a charitable aim. Out of 300 pieces he created during the pandemic, despite being affected by it, 72 have been selected for display in this exhibition, primarily featuring acrylic paintings.

Gallery Chitrak will run "Peace Through Arts" till November 15.