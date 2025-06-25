‘Nandonpot’: A multigenerational collection of expression

After a hectic day at work, I found myself rushing to Gallery Chitrak last Sunday evening to indulge in "Nandonpot", a group art exhibition inaugurated on the day of the summer solstice (June 21). I could hardly control my excitement before entering the gallery, and like most of the time, I was not disappointed. "Nandonpot" is a visual group art exhibition displaying artworks by artists from various generations. Notably, Eminent artist Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan, art critic Moinuddin Khaled, and Country Chief Risk Officer Mohammad Enamul Haque of Standard Chartered Bank, attended the opening ceremony as guests.

"Nandonpot" features 31 artists showcasing their vivid imaginations, the depths of their emotions, and the enduring appeal of contemporary subcontinental art — deeply rooted in native soil, yet resonating globally. One of the participating artists, Syed Golam Dastagir, who is also a writer, emphasises that visual art is the earliest method of communication. He adds, "When language fails, it is art that continues the conversation, evoking not reason but resonance, not explanation but experience."

The exhibition is not only an event for visual pleasure, but also a collective effort toward diverse artistic expression across different genres and media. Some works question our reality, while others create emotional narratives through abstraction. Still others explore the intricate details of Mother Nature and her beings.

The walls of gallery Chitrak are adorned with arrays of marvelously skillful artworks. The "Urban Musing" series by Prof Anisuzzaman Anis was the first one to catch my attention with its soft, eye-soothing hues, alongside compositions of lines and quadrilaterals. They show the varying facades and usual fenestrations of residential buildings, and the electric wires of our densely populated cities. He captures the dramatic solids and voids created by the sunlight. Prof Jamal Ahmed has drawn certain members from his studio utilising charcoal and pastels. His piece is filled with many dark colours, but the strokes of bright shades here and there create a luminescent effect, bringing life to the painting.

Kamruzzoha and Fariha Zeba created ethereally beautiful abstract paintings that filled my soul. Sourav Chowdhury's "Eternal Existence" reminded me of our Nakshi Kantha crafts. This piece is an intricately drawn artwork with utmost sophistication. Md Hashem Sarwar and Md Saiful Islam brought the ever-familiar scenery of boats and waterways of our beloved motherland. Associate Professor Abdus Sattar Toufiq used minimal yet vibrant colours to paint thought-provoking pieces. Prof Sheikh Mohammad Rokonuzzaman's lovely, warm-toned paintings included an external part of the printmaking wing of the Fine Arts Institute of Dhaka University. Veteran artists Biren Shome and Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan also participated in the exhibition in all their glory.

Amongst all these wonderful paintings, a ginormous oil-painted portrait of a Marma woman surrounded by Tokay geckos left a deep impression on me. Khing Shai Mong Marma painted a person from his community whom he has always seen with the same expression on her face, and never a smile. This woman is in her mid-eighties and does not own land. She collects vegetables and sells them, and at the end of the day, she does not earn more than Tk 200. The geckos, a symbol of peace in Marma culture, represent the 11 indigenous communities of our hills, most of whom remain unfamiliar to us. The artist has depicted the uncertainty of life and the lives of these people through this particular piece.

In short, the entire exhibition showcases the skills, dedication, and passion of our visual artists and their courage to surpass their limits. Gallery Chitrak will run this exhibition till June 30, 2025.