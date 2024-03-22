BSA organises puppetry shows to revive nearly-lost art form

It is rare to encounter individuals who have not engaged in the universal pastime of playing with dolls during their childhood – a practice that transcends gender norms. These dolls, whether self-crafted, lovingly bestowed by mothers, or acquired from the vibrant atmosphere of fairs, often become the silent yet profound companions of our early years.

Dolls additionally come in various forms, such as bride, groom, boy, girl, dog, cat, cow, horse, elephant, and boat. Playing with dolls can bring about childlike joy, arguments, fights, despair, and pride. Such experiences, woven into the fabric of our developmental years, leave an indelible mark, with many adults harbouring nostalgic reminiscences of their escapades in doll play.

In a bid to revive that nostalgia, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) arranged a variety of programmes, including discussions and puppetry shows marking World Puppetry Day on March 21.

Dhaka Puppet Theatre's famous puppetry show, "Dustu Rakhal" was held at 7:30pm at BSA's Studio Theatre Hall. Prior to the puppet show, discussions were held on puppetry by theatre personality Golam Sarwar and Professor Rashid Haroon, of the Department of Drama and Dramatics at Jahangirnagar University.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, the director general of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, chaired the event. He emphasised the expansion of puppetry and its role as a cultural medium, highlighting the various roles for its expansion in the country played by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

On World Puppetry Day yesterday, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy honoured Champa Begum, the proprietor of "Jhumur Beena Putul Nach" in Brahmanbaria with an award.

This award recognises her special contributions to puppetry. It has been presented for her contribution to utilising the art of puppetry to solve various problems of children and adolescents in the rural areas of Brahmanbaria by spreading awareness through puppetry performances and disseminating various informative messages.