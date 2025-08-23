Theatre & Arts
Bibarton’s child artistes stage Tagore’s ‘Rother Roshi’

Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka unit of theatre troupe Bibarton Jessore's children's wing brought Rabindranath Tagore's classic play "Rother Roshi" to the stage last evening, marking their second theatre production. 

The show was staged at the Studio Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Segunbagicha.

Directed by Md Saiful Islam Mondol, who also handled stage and lighting design, the production featured music planning by Shraboni Saha Tusi.

Speaking about the play, Mondol said, "The courage to stage this came from the children themselves. Their enthusiasm and sense of responsibility inspired me. We aimed to send a message to society — that bonds between people are what move the chariot of civilisation forward."

As per its press release, Bibarton believes theatre is more than entertainment — it is a powerful tool for social change. The group continues to address inequality, injustice, and social issues through drama, while also using it as a means to nurture children's mental growth, human values, and social awareness.

The cast of child performers included Adri, Nowshin, Aretina, Jhil, Swapnil, Swopno, Wasi, Roddur, Protyush, Born, Mugdho, Tajkir, Sayan, Nabya, Ajoar, and Shreyan.

