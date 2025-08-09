“Ghonoghota” unites all ages through monsoon dance

On Friday, 8 August, the courtyard of Dhaka University's Institute of Fine Arts looked different. Bokultola, usually quiet except for the slow rustle of leaves, was alive with the sounds of Tagore's songs, the patter of monsoon rain, and the hesitant, then confident, steps of more than a hundred dancers — most of whom had never performed on stage before.

The occasion was "Ghonoghota," a monsoon-themed production by the Arthy Ahmed Dance Academy. It wasn't a showcase of polished professionals, but of adult beginners — students aged between 18 and 70 — sharing a single stage for the love of dance. For some, this was a long-postponed dream; for others, a personal challenge.

A stage for firsts

The motto for the event was Bhijbo Ekhsathe — "Let's get drenched together" — and it seemed to capture both the literal rain and the collective leap of courage. The performers came from vastly different lives: doctors, engineers, scientists, journalists, homemakers, students. In another setting, their paths might never cross. Here, they moved in unison.

Arthy Ahmed, known for pioneering specialised Bharatnatyam training for adults in Bangladesh, addressed the audience before the show began. "The real point of our production is to enjoy dancing," she said. "There are no mistakes here." It was less a disclaimer and more a statement of intent — an assurance that the value of the performance was in participation, not perfection.

Fourteen pieces, one season

The repertoire drew entirely from Rabindranath Tagore's works — 14 songs and poems centred on the monsoon. The choice wasn't accidental. The rainy season has always held a complicated place in Bengali culture: joyous, unpredictable, and melancholic. The dancers, some moving with the assurance of weeks of rehearsal, others visibly nervous, translated those moods into movement.

The morning's light drizzle turned into a steady rain midway through the program, but the crowd — more than a thousand people — stayed. Many stood under umbrellas, others simply got wet, watching the performances unfold against the natural backdrop of swaying branches and rain-slicked brick.

Beyond the stage

"Ghonoghota" is not an isolated effort. Since 2021, Ahmed has been training adults in Bharatnatyam, a classical form rarely taught outside childhood. Her student count has already passed 600. In a country where dance is often framed as either a childhood hobby or a professional pursuit, she has carved out space for something in between — a space where adults can begin again.

The academy's focus is not only on skill, but also on dismantling the quiet discouragement many adults face when trying to learn something new. For some performers, the stage at Bokultola was the first time they had openly defied family or social expectations. For others, it was a reminder that starting late doesn't mean starting small.

A shared ending

When the last performance ended, all the dancers stood together to introduce themselves — names, professions, sometimes the briefest personal note. Ahmed closed the afternoon by thanking Dhaka University for their support and acknowledging the partners who helped make the production possible.

By then, the rain had eased. The audience, damp but still attentive, lingered a little longer. "Ghonoghota" was over, but its real accomplishment lay in showing that the stage is not reserved for the young, the trained, or the flawless — it's for anyone willing to step into the rain.

