Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:20 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:34 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:20 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:34 PM
Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced
Photos: Collected

The names of the winners of the Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 were unveiled on Monday, June 3, with Quddus Alam of Focus Bangla earning the prestigious Photo of the Year Award.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

In an era plagued by fake news, printed photographs remain a beacon of reliability in the media. However, the profession of press photographers has become one of the most perilous. Recently, Bangladeshi photographers have gained global recognition, yet their collective talent has received little formal acknowledgment or appreciation for their contributions to the nation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

The Bangladesh Press Photo Award celebrates the courageous men and women who brave the frontlines to capture news, every day. A jury composed of the country's top professional photographers selected the finest works in photojournalism and informational photography from the previous year, highlighting the excellence of these photographers.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

Quddus Alam from Focus Bangla won the Picture of the Year 2023 - his photograph features three women working at a construction site. Md Sazid Hossain from The Daily Prothom Alo became the winner under the Politics category - whose photograph showcases police and Bangladesh Army charging a mob during a student uprising.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

The Business Standard's Nayem Ali secured an honourable mention in the Politics category for his photo of a student waving the Palestinian flag in the TSC-Dhaka University area during a screening of India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

In the Public Interest Journalism category, Dainik Bangla's Syed Mahamudur Rahman won the title for a photograph of a girl atop a massive electrical utility pole. Daily Ittefaq's Abdul Goni received an honourable mention for his photo featuring three firefighters drenched in water after working hours to douse a fire.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

In the Arts, Culture, and Sports category, FIAP's Kazi Golam Kuddus Helal won the title for his photograph of hundreds of Buddhist monks meditating in a forest. Newsbangla24's Piyas Biswas received an honourable mention in this category for his photo of a bullfight.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

The winner of the Picture of the Year 2023 received a prize of BDT 100,000, an honorary plaque, a certificate, and an annual book edition. Each category winner received BDT 50,000, an honorary plaque, a certificate, and an annual book edition, while each honourable mention recipient received BDT 10,000 along with other prizes.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

The annual contest recognises outstanding achievements in photojournalism and documentary photography. It celebrates the bravery and dedication of frontline news gatherers, highlighting their invaluable contributions to storytelling through imagery.

The panel of judges for the contest included renowned figures such as Amal Akash, Monirul Alam, Shahidul Alam, Shoeb Faruquee, and Tasmima Hossain, whose expertise and discernment ensured a fair and meticulous evaluation process.

Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024 winners announced

The date of the award ceremony will soon be announced. An exhibition of the selected photographs is scheduled for June 2024 at Drik Gallery in Dhaka. To reach a broader audience, a virtual exhibition will also be held. Notably, 30 additional selected images will be showcased alongside the winning photos.

‘Padatik’ wins big at New York Indian Film Festival
Read more

‘Padatik’ wins big at New York Indian Film Festival

This venture shines a spotlight on the exceptional talent of Bangladeshi photographers, celebrating their dedication to the powerful stories they capture through their lenses.

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh press photo contestBangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024DrikShahidul AlamBangladesh Press Photo Contest 2023 winners
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladeshi Photographer Shahidul Alam seeks high court bail

Photographer Shahidul picked up from Dhanmondi house

5y ago
British artists demand Bangladeshi Photographer Shahidul Alam's release

Give Shahidul division as per jail code

5y ago

Shahidul Alam: His Journey as a Witness

5y ago

Curator’s ‘antisemitic’ posts lead to cancellation of German Photography Biennial

6m ago

“From Kabul to Kolkata” opens at Drik Galley

9y ago
ভারতের নির্বাচনের ফলাফল, লোকসভা নির্বাচনের ফলাফল ২০২৪, ভারতের সাধারণ নির্বাচন, ভারতের লোকসভা নির্বাচন ২০২৪, লোকসভার ফলাফল, ভারতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন, ভারতে নির্বাচন, ভারতের লোকসভা নির্বাচন, লোকসভা নির্বাচন ২০২৪, ভারতের নির্বাচনের খবর, লোকসভা নির্বাচন, নরেন্দ্
|ভারত

রাহুল গান্ধীর জোট ২০০ আসন পেলে যেভাবে বদলে যাবে ভারতের রাজনীতি

এনডিএ জোট পার্লামেন্টের নিম্নকক্ষে '৪০০ পার' বা ৪০০'র চেয়ে বেশি আসন না পেলে তা নরেন্দ্র মোদির সরকারের জন্য বড় প্রতিবন্ধকতা তৈরি করবে। বিশেষ করে, সংবিধানে কোনো ধরনের পরিবর্তনের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যাংকে টাকা আটকে যাওয়ায় ৬৮২ হজযাত্রীর যাত্রা অনিশ্চিত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification