‘Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024’ exhibition kicks off in Dhaka

In the wake of two triumphant editions, the third edition of the exhibition of the principal local event celebrating the practice of photojournalism in the country, the "Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024", lifted its curtains yesterday. While the exhibition is taking place on the second floor, the inaugural event took place in the house-full eighth-floor gallery of the capital's DrikPath Bhobon.

Photo: Arshadul Hoque Rocky

Neatly curated by veteran ASM Rezaur Rahman, even without a single line of caption on the gallery walls, one could effortlessly relate to the silent yet atmospheric reverberation of the photographs. These images adorning the gallery's walls capture snippets of life in Bangladesh, from recaps of resilience to the messes we've created, depicting lives that go on but also leave questions.

Photo: Arshadul Hoque Rocky

"An important aspect of this event is the wide participation of photojournalism practitioners from all over the country, bursting the Dhaka-based bubble that most of us are typically used to living in. As a curator, it is a refreshing experience to witness more local stories through their eyes," said Rezaur Rahman to The Daily Star.

Photo: Arshadul Hoque Rocky

Another important aspect that perfectly captures the spirit of this event is the Indigenous Community Grant, where the grant winner will receive funding and mentorship to develop a photographic work, and this year's winner is Denim Chakma from Rangamati. On that note, the exhibition is also showcasing last year's winner Paddmini Chakma's work, "Do You Really See Me?" and her photo story is arguably the highlight of this year's exhibition.

Photo: Arshadul Hoque Rocky

"This grant should be continued and is very important for those who come from difficult societal situations… If I hadn't received this grant, I wouldn't even have started this project! And I am immensely grateful to my mentor, Jannatul Mawa," said the shy yet brave-eyed Paddmini Chakma to The Daily Star.

Photo: Arshadul Hoque Rocky

The exhibition will be ongoing daily from 3pm to 8pm until July 26, 2024, on the second floor of DrikPath Bhobon in the capital city.