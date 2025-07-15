Anuswar to celebrate anniversary with biting political satire

Popular theatre troupe Anuswar is set to mark its sixth anniversary on July 25 with the premiere of its latest production, "Budhijibir Bashay Shoytan" ("The Devil in the Intellectual's House"). The new play will be staged twice on opening day—first at 5pm, then again at 7pm—at Anuswar Studio in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

This marks Anuswar's twelfth stage production since its founding in 2018. Written by Mohammad Bari and Saif Suman, and directed by Bari, the play is described as a serio-comedy rooted in the chaos of global conflict. Drawing inspiration from Taufiq al-Hakim's Egyptian theatre and stories by Khalil Gibran, the production critiques the political machinery behind modern-day wars.

"It's satire, but grounded in uncomfortable truths," said Mohammad Bari. "We often claim that wars are waged in the name of peace. But history shows otherwise. Behind every war is a machinery built on greed, empire-building, and the impulse to imprison rather than liberate."

The director added that the play aims to explore the duality between ideals and actions—between those who claim moral authority and the brutal consequences of their decisions.

"Even our own Liberation War was fought in the hope of peace," Bari reflected. "But globally, war often leads not to peace but to new forms of captivity and control. We've tried to bring out those contradictions through satire."

The cast includes Saif Suman, Mitu, Majedul Mithu, Nuruzzaman Sarkar and Rima. The play seeks to highlight the human cost of political conflict through a blend of humour and hard-hitting narrative.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Anuswar will also host a special public session titled "Anuswar Sanglap" on July 26 at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Renowned theatre director and educator Asim Das will participate in a face-to-face discussion with theatre lovers and practitioners.

Anuswar, known for its bold and socially conscious productions, has gained a loyal following in recent years. With this new play, the troupe continues to position itself at the intersection of art and activism—offering not just performances, but provocations.

Tickets for the performances are available at the venue and via Anuswar's social media platforms.