Dhaka’s theatre troupes unite to support flood victims with charity shows

The capital's theatre community has come together to support flood victims, with troupes such as Ethic, BotTola, and Anuswar deciding to donate the proceeds from their performances to aid those affected by the disaster.

The theatre scene had been at a standstill due to the recent anti-discrimination student movement, leading to a suspension of stage performances for over a month. Breaking this hiatus, Ethic returned to the Dhaka stage on Saturday (August 24) with the play "Haari Phatibe" at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Bangladesh Mahila Samity at 7pm.

Directed by Mintu Sardar, all proceeds from the show will be donated to flood relief efforts. Rezanur Rahman, president of Ethic, emphasised their commitment by saying, "We have a responsibility towards our people, and that's why we've decided to use the ticket sales to support flood victims."

Meanwhile, BotTola will revive their popular play "Bannyatherium" on August 30 at 6pm at the Mahila Samity in celebration of their anniversary. The troupe has pledged to donate all proceeds from this performance to aid children in flood-affected areas.

Director Ivan Riaz confirmed the initiative, stating, "The entire revenue from ticket sales for this special anniversary show will go to the children in flood-hit regions. We'll also be collecting clothes for them, which will be handed over to Jolputul Puppets for distribution. Additionally, from 4pm, there will be a 'Draw with Cartoon People' session for children. We encourage parents to bring their kids along."

On the same day, Anuswar will stage two performances of its tenth production, "Bibidha Shok Othoba Sukh" (Various Sorrows or Joys) at 5pm and 7:30pm at their studio on Pioneer Road in Segunbagicha. The proceeds from ticket sales will also be donated to flood relief. Anuswar confirmed the news on their Facebook page, stating, "Crises will always exist, but alongside them, our cultural life must continue. All proceeds from the performance will go towards the flood relief fund."

"Bibidha Shok Othoba Sukh" is an adaptation of British playwright David Hare's "The Vertical Hour," translated by Professor Abdus Selim. With his permission, Saif Suman adapted the play into Bengali and also directed it.

According to a statement from the Chief Adviser's office, nearly 980,000 people are stranded in 11 districts and are in desperate need of drinking water, oral saline, and food.

So far, around 5.094 million people in 77 upazilas across 12 districts have been affected by the floods. Over 300,000 people have taken shelter in the 3,513 relief centres set up by the government as of Sunday morning.