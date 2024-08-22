Theatre resumes in Dhaka with Utpal Dutt’s ‘Hari Phatibe’

The capital's theatre scene is set to come back to life with a special performance of Utpal Dutt's iconic play, "Hari Phatibe", on August 24.

Marking the 31st death anniversary of legendary playwright and director Utpal Dutt on August 19, the Dhaka-based theatre troupe Ethic will honour his memory by staging one of his most celebrated plays, "Hari Phatibe". The play's 83rd performance will take place on August 24 at 7pm at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of Bangladesh Mahila Samity.

Ethic first took the stage in 2010 with this very play, marking the beginning of their theatrical journey. Directed with a fresh perspective by Mintu Sardar, the play continues to resonate deeply with modern audiences. "This play remains a mirror to society, reflecting its flaws and struggles. Even after all these years, its relevance hasn't faded in the slightest," he said.

"Standing in today's so-called civilised society, 'Hari Phatibe' still feels like a reflection of our current times. It was Ethic's first production and holds an emotional significance for all of us. That's why we decided to stage this special performance to pay homage to Utpal Dutt," added Mintu Sardar.

The cast includes Hasan Rizvi, Apsara, Sukarna Hasan, Monirul Haque Jhalak, Moni Kanchon, Urmi Ahmed, Azim Uddin, Nahidul Munna, SP Khan Shaon, Rubel Khan, Abir Babu, and Mintu Sardar. Tandu Raihan handled the lighting design, while Anis Anand took charge of set and costume design. Moni Kanchon also served as the associate director.

Ethic's performance of "Hari Phatibe" marks the return of theatre in Dhaka following the recent anti-discrimination student movement, which had halted stage performances for over a month and later led to the fall of the Awami League-led government.