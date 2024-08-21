A selection of romantic films featuring the iconic Razzak

The actor Abdur Razzak, often hailed as a cinematic legend, earned the prestigious title of "king" for his exceptional contributions to the local film industry. He elevated the nation's cinema to new heights and established a legacy of blockbuster films that speak volumes with audiences to this day. His commanding presence on the silver screen, whether in romance, social dramas, historical pieces, or action-packed thrillers, showcased his versatility and cemented his legacy in every genre.

The day marks the death anniversary of the legendary actor Raj Razzak, so here's to exploring some of the romantic classics starring him.

"Abujh Mon"

"Abujh Mon" stands out as a remarkable romantic film starring Razzak. Directed by the esteemed director Kazi Zahir, who helmed many successful projects, this film became one of several collaborations between the director and Razzak.

Released in 1972, the film featured Shabana and Sujata in leading roles. Upon its release, "Abujh Mon" sparked widespread acclaim and garnered immense praise. Even today, it continues to hold a special place among a dedicated group of viewers.

Razzak took on the role of Masum in "Abujh Mon", and his acting deeply moved many viewers. The song tilted "Shudhu Gaan Geye Porichoy" from the movie became a chart-topper and is still cherished by people today, reflecting its timeless charm.

"Shorolipi"

Another song, "Ganeri Khatay Shorolipi Likhe," performed by Razzak himself garnered widespread acclaim. Decades later, the song continues to be sung by many. This is the same track from another one of Razzak's hit romantic films, "Shorolipi", where he starred alongside Babita.

Directed by Nazrul Islam and with dialogue written by the late actor Ashish Kumar Louho, the film features Razzak in the role of Shafiq Mahmud, who appears to be the son of an affluent personnel. Despite his wealthy upbringing, Shafiq harboured a deep passion for music. "Shorolipi", a quintessential '70s romantic film, remains beloved for its timeless melodies.

"Nil Akasher Niche"

The romantic film "Nil Akasher Niche", starring Razzak, was released before independence and quickly rose to fame. The song "Nil Akasher Niche Ami Rasta Cholechi Eka," voiced by Khandaker Faruk Ahmed, was a perfect match for Razzak's performance and was loved by the audience. The movie's success further boosted Razzak's career which further solidified his fanbase.

Kabori was his co-star in this project, and together they formed a beloved on-screen duo, starring in many films afterward. The movie was directed by Narayan Ghosh Mita, who later directed several more films featuring Razzak. A popular song from the film, "Heshe Khele Jibonta", was voiced by Mohammad Ali Siddiqui.

"Moina Moti"

The film "Moina Moti" is a classic of the romantic genre, directed by the talented Kazi Zahir. Released before the independence of Bangladesh, this successful film, featuring the beloved duo Razzak and Kabori, became a milestone in Bengali cinema. With its wonderful storyline, beautiful singing, and skillful acting, it stands out as a unique black-and-white masterpiece.

The pain of losing a loved one is powerfully portrayed through Razzak's character. The film's famed song titled "Onek Shadher Moyna Amar," voiced by Bashir Ahmed added to the emotional depth.

"Nacher Putul"

The classic film "Nacher Putul", directed by Ashok Ghosh, is a cherished piece from the golden era of cinema. One of the songs from this movie, featuring the Razzak-Shabnam duo, remains memorable to this day. The song, titled "Aynate Oi Mukh Dekhbe Jokhon", continues to be popular among audiences.

As a leading actor, Razzak starred opposite many actresses gaining widespread popularity, with Shabnam being one of the notable ones. In "Nacher Putul", Razzak portrayed the character of Feroze. The film is based on a story by Bangladeshi journalist and screenwriter Ahmed Zaman Chowdhury.

"Je Agune Puri"

Suchanda was the first actress to star alongside Razzak in his career, with their first collaboration in the film "Behula". Over the next decade, the pair starred in numerous successful films. One of their notable collaborations is "Je Agune Puri", a romantic drama directed by Amir Hossain.

The film is particularly remembered for the song "Chokh Je Mon Er Kotha Bole", sung by Khandaker Nurul Alam. In addition to Suchanda, the film also features Kabori.

"Laily Majnu"

The timeless love story "Laily Majnu", directed by Ibne Mizan, became a major success with Razzak in the role of the leading man. Opposite him, Babita portrayed Laily, making this one of the most beloved romantic films featuring the duo.

Razzak's portrayal of Majnu left such an impact that audiences affectionately referred to him by this name for years. The movie also features the popular song "

Laili Tomar Esechhe," written by Kazi Nazrul Islam, which remains a favourite among fans.

"Ononto Prem"

"Ononto Prem" was Razzak's first directorial venture, where he also played the lead role, with Babita acting opposite him. He achieved success not only as an actor but also as a director. A popular song from the film is still admired.