Drone show and cultural programme held at Central Shaheed Minar to mark July Uprising

To commemorate the historic July Uprising, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, has organised a month-long series of programmes aimed at reviving the spirit of the movement. As part of the initiative, a special event was held yesterday (July 14) at the Central Shaheed Minar, featuring a cultural programme and a musical drone show.

Titled "Mora Jhonjhar Moto Uddam", the cultural segment began at 6:30pm with a rendition of the national anthem performed by artistes from the Shilpakala Academy, University of Dhaka's Department of Music, and popular singer Shayan.

At 7:00pm, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs screened the documentary "July Women", highlighting the contributions of women to the uprising. Singer Shayan then took the stage with a series of songs including "Ami Julyr Golpo Bolbo", "Ami-i Bangladesh", and "Amar Naam Palestine", among others.

Throughout the evening, family members of July martyrs and participants of the movement, including academics, activists, and students, shared memories of the uprising.

Musical performances were delivered by bands including F Minor, who performed songs such as "Songoti", "Ochirjibir Prarthona", "Alo Asbei", and "Mukti". Singers Parsha Mahjabeen and Elita Karim also captivated the audience with songs like "Muktir Mondir", "Mora Jonjhar Moto Uddam", "Ami Banglay Gaan Gai", and "Pallashir Prantor".

The highlight of the night came at 11:20pm with a large-scale musical drone show, jointly organised by the governments of Bangladesh and China. Featuring 2,000 drones, the show illustrated the narrative of the July Uprising—from the political climate that led to the movement to the dramatic events of July 14, when female students from Dhaka University sparked a wave of protest that energised the nation.

The event was attended by Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmin Esmurshed, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, and other government advisers, alongside officials from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Shilpakala Academy.

Despite crossing midnight, the cultural programme continued in full swing.