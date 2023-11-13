Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:38 PM

Transgender woman becomes runner-up at Bangladeshi beauty pageant

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:24 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:38 PM
Yasin Ahmed Sokal wins the second runner-up title of Miss Evergreen Bangladesh-2023 as the first trans woman in Bangladesh. Photos: Collected

Transgender woman Yasin Ahmed Sokal has won the title of second runner-up in "Miss Evergreen Bangladesh 2023." This is the first time that a trans woman has competed and won an award at a beauty pageant in Bangladesh.

Elated with this, Sokal shared with the media that she would like to represent the transgender community in front of the world. 

Happy Akhter Momotaj was crowned as ‘Miss Evergreen Bangladesh’ with Nusrat Jahan Dipti as first runner-up and Yasin Ahmed Sokal as second. Photos: Collected

"I consider this win as a victory for humanity. We, transgender people, are beyond our external appearance, and I dedicate this title to my fellow transgender people who are yet to be recognised by society," said Sokal.

With Sokal as its second runner-up, Happy Akhter Momotaj was crowned as "Miss Evergreen Bangladesh," and Nusrat Jahan Dipti won the title of first runner-up. The awardees got Tk 50,000, Tk 2,00,000, and Tk 1,00,000, respectively, at a ceremony that took place on Friday evening at a renowned five-star hotel in the capital.

The beauty pageant show–which is managed by Mesbah-ul-Alam Saju, founder and CEO of McCoy– made history by making a place for the participation of transgender and differently-abled women as its contestants.

The winners competed with 500 others and were selected from 15 contestants at the grand finale, said the beauty pageant sources.

Remembering Humayun Ahmed through the eyes of three actors

Amongst the jury members were renowned artists like popular actress Mahiya Mahi, veteran actress Rozina, Moutushi Biswas, Jyotika Jyoti, Antu Kareem, Zakiya Sultana Kornia, and Ivan Shahriar Sohag.

Related topic:
Transgendertrans womanMiss Evergreen BangladeshRJ Yasin Ahmed Sokal
