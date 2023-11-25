Beyond gender norms: Nurse Hochemin Islam's stand for transgender equality

Hochemin Islam, a name that echoes resilience and courage, continues to break barriers by challenging societal norms. She leaves an enduring mark on the narrative of transgender empowerment in Bangladesh and beyond.

Born in a small town in Bogura, Hochemin embraced her gender identity as a trans woman along with the obstacles that came with it.

"My father was a free-spirited man and a friend of his was involved with indigenous research studies – so, inspired by their rebellious spirit, my father and his friend named me Ho Chi Minh," recalled Hochemin as she narrated her early life stories.

Hochemin was aware of her psychological changes from an early point in her life and how she perceived the world differently – not as a boy but as a girl. "Transgender individuals often face internal conflicts, dealing with societal expectations and personal identity. Similarly, I suffered from gender dysphoria, and I felt like a woman trapped in a man's body," explained Hochemin as she continued to recount her story.

"During my school years, I had to endure bullying from my classmates. My teachers did not even hesitate to physically abuse me; so, gradually I stopped attending classes and lost interest in my studies," she said.

The physical transformation into a trans woman comes with its set of challenges. Hochemin's experience involved the need to affirm her gender identity and undergo social and physical changes, as highlighted in the struggles faced by transgender individuals.

"I was disturbed by my physical changes," emphasised Hochemin. "My struggles increased when I went to study at SOS Hermann Gmeiner College in Bogura as students belonging to elite backgrounds started to tease me. This discrimination and my psychological changes suffocated me – made me feel dissatisfied, depressed, and reclusive."

Photo: Hochemin Islam

Consequently, she pursued a bachelor's in nursing but financial struggles came knocking at Hochemin's door when her father died in 2013. A turning point in Hochemin's life came in 2014 when she decided to use her voice to advocate for the rights of the transgender community in Bangladesh. She participated in Voice of Bangladesh, a rights-based research and advocacy organisation where she was first exposed to the concept of gender identity.

"Inherently, I see myself as a woman, and so, why shouldn't I identify myself as a woman?" expressed Hochemin. She added, "I want people to know that it is okay to change one's identity."

Later, she moved to Dhaka and joined Square Hospital as a nurse. Hochemin's passion for nursing led her to become a nationally registered nurse. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a journey filled with both obstacles and triumphs.

Breaking barriers further, Hochemin, along with Tashnuva Anan Shishir, got admitted to a Master's program at BRAC University. Consequently, Hochemin's story was documented by many media portals.

"Don't judge me based on my gender; judge me based on my work and abilities," voiced Hochemin and she hopes to inspire many others who feel marginalised and oppressed through her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for Transgender Rights at No Passport Voice and as the Country Director for South Asian Young Queer Activist Network (SAYAN).

Through her advocacy, Hochemin aims to dismantle the barriers that hinder the progress of her community. Her journey, marked by determination and a relentless pursuit of her dreams, has not only shattered societal norms but has also paved the way for a more inclusive and understanding future.

In a world often marred by prejudice, Hochemin Islam stands tall with her authenticity and resilience. Her journey from a small town to becoming a trailblazing nurse and activist exemplifies the transformative impact that individuals can have when they embrace their true selves.